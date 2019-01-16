Chorustyle Launches The New “Easy-Lifestyle”

The brand that epitomizes a new vision of dressing debuts at MILANO MODA UOMO with its Men’s & Women’s F/W 19-20 collection

On Friday, January 11, in the setting of Radio Rooftop, a location with an international flavor in sync with the style of the new brand, Chorustyle unveils its first Men’s & Women’s collection for the Fall/Winter 19-20 season.

A collection that expresses the founding values of the Chorustyle project: to strive for the psychophysical well-being of people, creating a new ethical responsibility and sustainable way of thinking.

The Men’s & Women’s collection by Chorustyle – which enriches the calendar of events of Milano Moda Uomo – is composed of garments inspired by sportswear, understood as performance and comfort, but interpreted with a sophisticated cut and refined finishes.

In keeping with the brand’s philosophy, the collection uses various innovative, high-performance fabrics that have the lowest environmental impact of any available on the market today: thermoregulating, breathable materials that stand out for the avant-garde technologies used and the eco-friendly approach of the entire production chain.

A new vision of fashion aimed at men and women with an active and contemporary lifestyle, who during the day alternate moments of social and private life, and who are looking for versatile, sustainable clothing that is sophisticated in its simplicity.

A small capsule collection, inspired by the world of running, features the most environmentally-friendly, high-performance, cutting-edge fabrics available on the market.

In addition to fashion, the Chorustyle brand expresses, through design and home furnishings, the fundamental values of Chorus Life – i.e. the project for the city of the future, Smart City.

Concept

Chorustyle expresses a new vision of dressing with Easy Lifestyle, dedicated to men and women with an active, dynamic and modern lifestyle. A cosmopolitan and versatile look for those who live and work in an easylife context and are looking for versatile, sustainable clothing, sophisticated in its simplicity. Chorustyle represents the synthesis of advanced materials and stylistic dynamism that translates into young and contemporary easywear.

Materials

The materials are innovative and technological, with the highest performance and lowest environmental impact: thermoregulating and breathable sports fabrics that stand out for the avant-garde technologies used and for the eco-friendly approach of the entire production chain. In addition, there are noble fiber such as double check wool with a London look, and techno canvases for down jackets with a bronze-colored laminate look.

Colors Palette

The colors range from starry greys to solid tones ranging from burgundy

to acids to fuchsia.

Running

A small capsule collection, inspired by the world of running, features the most high-performance, environmentally friendly, cutting-edge fabrics available on the market today.

