CHIARA BONI Presents Fall/Winter 2020-21 Collection at New York Fashion Week

CHIARA BONI presented her Fall/Winter 2020-21 collection during New York Fashion Week (NYFW) on Saturday, February 8th.

For the Fall/Winter 20-21 season, Chiara Boni La Petite Robe embraces an exuberant, vibrant Spanish mood. This translates into the lively, upbeat vibe echoing in the collection, which also welcomes iconic elements of the Castilian tradition. They include both fierce fringes and the eye-catching polka dots peppering the plumetis, or printed silk details enriching elegant evening gowns.



CHIARA BONI

Intriguing, rich textures take center stage in the lineup. Plush velvet is juxtaposed to the brand’s signature sustainable jersey fabric, which is also treated to create tactile effects. Solid tones of black, blue, burgundy, lime yellow, kelly green and pink find place next to both feminine maxi floral patterns and more mannish sartorial motifs, including Prince of Wales, herringbone and checks, which are made more glamorous through glittery effects and delicate hues.

Maria Borges, Anna Cleveland, Martha Hunt, and Devon Windsor walked in the show.

Guests and friends supporting the designer and her collection included:Jamie Chung, Kyra Kennedy, Cara Kennedy Cuomo, Marianne Fonseca, Ashley Haas, Janet Montgomery, Tiana Parker, and Lais Ribeiro, among others.

A sustainability champion, Cara Kennedy is the enthusiastic ambassador of the ‘Measuring for a Sustainable Future’ project, in partnership with Eurojersey.

