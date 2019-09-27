Carmen March Spring Summer 2020

This Spring, Carmen March looks west—through a lightly vintage filter—to South Florida and Miami Vice in the 1980’s. The neon lights of Ocean Drive and the pastels of Art Deco facades adhere her aesthetic, while the decade’s evolution of new wave music fuels the collection’s rhythm. As a result, these are summertime, sunny-setting clothes, created to evoke an impression of elegant ease—yet one that’s garnished with a modern-retro glamour.

Cottons appear consistently in Spring, highlighting an airiness and a sense of familiarity. Seersucker is cut into elongated blazers, wide-legged trousers and spiral-ruffled dresses, while minimal sleeveless muslin blouses are lent a Magic City pop with glitter-coated polka- dots. Taffeta is printed in bold motifs, some of which pay homage to street and graffiti artists during the 1980’s in New York City. Fil coupé is transformed into featherweight tops. Ultra soft leather is shaped into bermuda shorts or cropped, high-collared jackets (including one model dyed in palest, warmest pink). Each further defines Spring’s bright and buoyant warm-weather wardrobe, dappled through a nostalgic prism.



Carmen March

Photos: Suffo Moncloa

The palette is rooted in tints befitting of the timeframe; sky-toned blues, vibrant fuchsias, sun-kissed mints, and night-sky noirs. “These are the colors you find around the swimming pool,” says March.

Silhouettes are dynamic and myriad, with an expansive offering of separates, dresses, and accessories (for the first time, visors are included—these are a distinct nod to Miami style). Necklines are open for day, but come midnight, bustiers and dresses are fitted and frilly, featuring bands and cascades of ruffles that nod to March’s Spanish roots (Flamenco dress, especially). A starburst earring, comprised of crystals, also functions as a button detail throughout the collection—serving an ongoing notion of easygoing fun.

