Camperlab X Bernhard Willhelm Celebrated 10 Years of the Iconic Himalayan Sneaker Last Night!

Last night, CamperLab and Bernhard Willhelm celebrated the launch and 10 year anniversary of the iconic Himalayan sneaker at the CamperLab store on Bowery in the Lower East Side of NYC.

Hosted by Bernhard Willhelm, the event was filled with notable attendees including Kelly Cutrone, Timo Weiland, Ralph Souffrant, Jerome Lamaar, Francesca Vuillemin, David Vivirido, and more. Music was provided by DJ Pauli Cakes.



