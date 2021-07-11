BFyne and Models of Color Matter Brought True Black Girl Magic

Friday evening Melanin ruled the runway at the BFyne Miami Swim Week show powered by Models of Color Matter (MOCM), a non-profit organization advocating for equity of black and brown models in the fashion industry on and off the runway, at the Paraiso Tent in South Beach.

The collaboration between Bfyne and MOCM focused on promoting the beauty of Blackness, casting all Black models to walk the runway and working with hair and makeup teams to create a safe space celebrating their unique beauty.



“I’ve done 100s of fashion shows across the globe in over 10 years of my modeling career and I have never had the amount of pride that I had being a part of the Bfyne by Models of Color Matter show. This was my 1st ever fashion show that was produced by an all black team that celebrated me! We were treated with dignity and class and the environment and energy of these beautiful powerful women is something I’ll always cherish…” said Model Renee Bhagwandeen after walking in the show.

The show began with a beautiful video narrated by BFyne designer, Buki Ade reciting her own love letter to Africa and an ode to real women with curves, textured hair, and melanin of all shades. When asked about the collection BFyne designer, Buki Ade, said “There’s intentionality behind every aspect of each design…a movement with the black woman in mind.”

The collection unapologetically showcased all Black models featuring pieces from the brand’s ‘Safari’ collection inspired by the African sunrises. Textile prints were inspired by the designer’s passion for life and cultural experiences. As a Nigerian American, she is able to merge the richness of West African influences with the portraits that comprise scenes of her everyday living.The collection featured a mix of swim and resort wear in rich yellows, vibrant oranges, luxe tans and browns, greens, whites and nuwave vibrant animal prints.

The show concluded with a parade of models showcasing hair, complexion, and size diversity. “We are committed to creating a safe space for models of color where they feel, seen, heard and beautiful because they are, and we are so greatful for this amazing opportunity afforded to us by the great team at Paraiso Miami Beach” said Nicole Doswell, founder of Models of Color Matter who partnered with the platform for the show.

ABOUT MODELS OF COLOR MATTER

Models of Color Matter (MOCM) was founded by former modeling agent Nicole Doswell in 2018. Her current role as a casting director, producer and publicist at The Riviere Agency has provided a unique position allowing her to see multiple sides of the industry as a woman of color. She founded the organization as an initiative to increase diversity and equity in fashion and media. The organization aims to initiate more conversations about the underrepresentation of people of color in the media and fashion spaces. Due to systematic racism and built in bias, models of color (BIPOC) are often overlooked for castings, modeling opportunities, and mistreated on sets and backstage in the modeling industry. MOCM aims to be a confidence booster, a safe place, a wealth of knowledge and a connector for models of color and those in the industry that support them.

ABOUT BFYNE

BFyne is a contemporary swim and resort-wear brand. Every hand-sewn garment has been conceptualized for the fiercely fashion-forward, cultural aficionado you are. BFyne designs are for the risk-taking woman in protest of the fashion status quo. Highly regarded for enchanting designs and alluring hues, BFyne swimsuits emphasize your curves with intention. The BFyne experience is meant to leave you inspired and empowered. Audiences will be smitten by your embodiment of uninhibited sex appeal and poise.

BFyne’s list of patrons remains star-studded with fashion icons such as Beyoncé, Iman, Alicia Keys, Eva Marcille, Taraji P Henson, Jordan Dunn and Rosci Diaz – to name a few. You may have even spotted BFyne on the tube. Looks from the brand have been featured in the movie Pacific Rim as well as music videos from Tiwa Savage (often referred to as the Beyoncé of Africa), Grammy-nominated artists Jidenna, Flo Rida, Tinashe, and X-Factor stars Fifth Harmony! The brand boasts of a 400k+ following and articles in fashion publications like Essence, Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar, the Fader, Allure, Glamour, Popsugar, Huffington Post, CFDA, Sports Illustrated and many others.

ABOUT THE RIVIERE AGENCY

The Riviere Agency is an award-winning female minority owned and operated Integrated Marketing Communications, Public Relations, Event Production and Influencer Marketing firm with physical offices in New York and Miami and a satellite office in Los Angeles, founded by Lori Riviere. The Riviere Agency team has over 30 years of combined experience in the fashion, beauty and lifestyle industry and a proven track record of providing marketing, public relations, influencer marketing, social media and event production services.

