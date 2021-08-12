Video posted Christmas Day, 2011

Beauty Starr

Beauty Starr, Supervising Editor of Fashion Week Online, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 11, 2021.

A founder member of FWO, she had been editor-in-chief Pablo Starr’s faithful companion since her rescue and adoption in LA on September 17, 2010.

She spent her final, happy years in the West Village in New York City, where Pablo’s Cyberpink book series was written and dedicated to her.

Her hobbies included treats and being tucked in, and she graduated magna cat laude from Cutie Cat College.

You can learn more about her on her Instagram @officialbeautystarr.

Beauty, you will be missed by everyone on the team, particularly your papa Pablo.

We love you more than we can ever possibly express.

So much love, forever and ever,

FWO