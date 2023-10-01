Beauty of Fashion Designers by Fashion Vibes

“All the world’s a stage” William Shakespeare



Milan Fashion Week hosted an observatory by Fashion Vibes that explored the evolving trends in the fashion market – a moment of convergence and inspiration, a multisensory journey.

It served as a laboratory where the future was envisioned, an unmissable gathering for professionals and experts from around the world. The event featured prominent names in the industry, prestigious media, and promising young talents from across the globe, offering insights into the latest developments in fashion, sustainability, and recycling.



Fashion Vibes

September 22nd

NAALA MAR embodies luxury, elegance, and exclusivity. The SS 2024 collection is an elegant ensemble of evening wear, featuring a color palette of deep blacks and luminous metallic accents in silver. The designs accentuate the contours of the female body, showcasing enchanting sirens of the night adorned in darkly captivating attire. The textures of the garments alternate between soft fabrics and cascades of shimmering sequins, capturing light like splendid scales of mysterious creatures in the depths of the sea.

From Australia, the ROVEL collection, by Australian designer and founder Rovel Hagos, showcases the designer’s immense talent. It explores a monochromatic elegance, characterized by a refined blend of black, white, and gray tones – a visually powerful and intellectually stimulating fashion experience. It intentionally creates imbalance while maintaining harmony, ensuring charm and modernity.

From Sri Lanka, the luxury eco-friendly and sustainable brand LA PARD presents a SS 2024 collection inspired by the designer Dinushi Pamunuwa’s hometown, the misty hill town of Kandy. The use of various batik prints represents the fashion designer’s journey from Kandy to Colombo, the country’s capital and commercial heart, focusing on the wildlife, flora, fauna, and other attractions of the enchanting island of Sri Lanka.

From Mexico, an explosion of color and attention to detail takes the audience on a dreamlike, almost magical journey, evoking the joy of living and the culture of Baja California Sur. The Mexican accessories and jewelry brand INDIRA & ISIDRO, led by the duo Indira López and Isidro Sánchez Icaza, showcases pieces from the SS 2024 collections “Hummingbird Dreams”, “Mexico is silver and we wear it on our skin”, and “The Spirit of the Sea”. These pieces are crafted using natural elements such as bones, shells, deer antlers, and leather, in addition to precious gemstones of various colors and metals like bronze, copper, brass, gold, and silver.

From Chile, LIVERTA by MARIA PIA CORNEJO. The renowned Chilean designer, along with designers Beatriz Torres and Sofia Hodges, presents the “Liverta” capsule collection, created with materials supplied by artisans from the Maule Region and experimental textures. The concept of “Liberty” emphasizes individual responsibility towards oneself, others, and the environment, placing great importance on sustainability, upcycling and recycling to create new pieces, thus avoiding waste.

From Hong Kong, SPARKLE by KAREN CHAN. The philosophy of SPARKLE is “No rules, no limits”, and its essence is that “Beauty knows no boundaries”. This line blends Eastern and Western aesthetics, transforming traditional cheongsam and tangzhuang into colorful, individualistic couture that bridges the gap between East and West with a playful, retro, and funky twist. Each piece in SPARKLE’s runway show moves rhythmically and vivaciously. The vibrant colors and intriguing volumes create works of art in motion – a joyful, colorful painting to wear, narrating a story about the past and the culture of Hong Kong.

Present in the showroom for 2 days:

From Saudi Arabia: URBE OPTICS is a leading sunglasses brand based in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. This company stands out for its creativity and its models characterized by clean, modern, contemporary, and elegant lines, suitable for any occasion. Since 2017, URBE OPTICS has gained significant popularity with both the public and in terms of visibility. The company has participated in numerous events and shows, including Jeddah Season, Qumrah, Niqwah, and Riyadah Season. URBE OPTICS’ eyewear collections are known for their minimalist and innovative designs, with every production phase executed with utmost care to ensure the highest quality. This unwavering commitment to delivering versatile, high-quality products has earned the brand favor among all generations.

Special thanks to the media partners who supported us, and in this 2023 edition, to Marina Abramova, the chef editor of Marika and Artells Magazine.

