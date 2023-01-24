Arturo Obegero AW23 Paris Fashion Week Presentation

Homme Fatal takes inspiration from the infamous female archetype and redefines it as a seductive and magnetic man who does not cause danger. The “fatal energy” is expressed through great confidence, steady ambition and style. Being an Homme Fatal is accepting the best version of oneself without contemplating obstacles, and adopting a go-getter attitude.

Diving into the spirit of iconic film characters such as Lulu portrayed by Louise Brooks in G.W. Pabst’s Pandora’s Box (1929) and Thin Man Portrayed by Crispin Glover in McG’s Charlie’s Angels (2000), and studying the sartorial identities of famed seducers such as actors Rudolph Valentino and Helmut Berger while referencing the work of photographer Helmut Newton, to create sophisticated clothes for self-aware charmers.

Arturo Obegero

Upgrading signature styles through morphing and reworking. The Pedro silk shirt turns into a poplin Frac shirt. The Christian cardigan is now a floor sweeping gown. The AO silhouette – composed of the Boris cropped jacket, Gades high-waisted flare trousers, and Querelle tank top – becomes a sequin striped trio reminiscent of the stage costumes firstly designed for Harry Styles.

Gradually building the AO wardrobe by introducing new styles such as the Hitchockian 5-looks-in-1 Vertigo trench-coat crafted in satined technical twill and the reversible Rudoplh cocoon bomber jacket. Tailored ensembles showcase patchworks of black, grey, and red pinstripes as a contemporary nod to the classic menswear pattern. The Gilda trousers, inspired by Rita Hayworth’s character in Charles Vidor’s film of the same name, flaunt a dramatic drape adorned with hand-embroidered crystal fringes.

Exploring with new materials as seen with the latex tank top, with hand-embroidered crystal fringes and a laced-up back providing a romantic and poetic feel to a material associated with BDSM, The faux-fur wrap dress and bolero jacket, respectively in black and tango red, add a touch of Hollywoodian glamour.

We’ve been rescuing end-of-life theatre curtains since the begining of 2021 to create garments conveying our values, and this season, they’re scarlet Dandy shorts.

The Matador suit is the ideal balance between masculine and feminine. It conveys our appreciation of sharp and hybrid tailoring, blending elements of a traditional double-breasted jacket, a bullfighting attire, and an 18th century corset.

It’s been two intense years since launching AO in 2020, and last year was the most demanding. I’ve lived through many moments of personal growth self-doubt and this experience will serve me in 2023. It’s the year to thrive and channel “fatal energy” motivating us all to feel unstoppable. It is ultimately about empowerment.

BUANNE SHOES

Made in Italy, BUANNE offers a sleek, understated proposition that is handcrafted shoes in Naples by fine artisanal shoemakers using italian sourced materials. BUANNE reflects the designer’s diverse heritage, with style names taken from Peruvian and Italian places, culture and modernist architecture.

VIDEO & SHOW PRODUCTION

ATO Designs is a creative studio and production agency combining art, innovation and design. The scenographic design, the staging, the creation of in-situ installations for cultural institutions and fashion houses are at the heart of his activity.

ATO is a creative studio that blends art, innovation and design. The studio has produced unique large scale events, art installations and concepts for cultural institutions, major fashion brands and world-renowned artists.

