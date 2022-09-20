Art Hearts Fashion Presented at New York Fashion Week (NYFW) in True Contemporary Style Showcasing Diversity, Inclusion and Art of Fashion

Art Hearts Fashion slayed its New York Fashion Week (NYFW) runway shows in true style this season with acclaimed international designers from Thursday, September 8th through Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022 at the iconic Angel Orensanz Foundation Synagogue located at 172 Norfolk St, New York, NY 10002.

Celebrities like WWE Wrestlers Sasha Banks and Trinity Fatu strutted the catwalk in epic style alongside Miss Universe 2021, Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu, while celebrities like Real Housewives of Miami and NBA player Scottie Pippen’s ex-wife, Larsa Pippen, and Netflix’s Selling Tampa real estate reality star, Anne Sophie Petit-Frère, reveled in the front row at several ArtHearts Fashion shows, basking in the innovation and creativity served up by top designers. Men’s and women’s fashion wasn’t the only centerpiece of this year’s shows — the production company hosted a fabulous and elegant dog couture runway show by Anthony Rubio, which was equally adorable and decadent.

Queer and gender fluid fashion was a major theme in this year’s series of fashion shows, stunning crowds and pushing traditional boundaries like never before. Mister Triple X + Dr. Martens’ 2023 fashion runway show stunned crowds while top designers included House of MUA MUA, Black Tape Project, Graham John Bell, Alexandra Popescu-York, Dominican-Lebanese celebrity fashion designer Giannina Azar, emerging fashion brand Keziah, Paris Rodriguez, Mexican fashion designer Tete Rosado, Dubai’s Michael Cinco, Spanish designer Custo Barcelona, Brazilian fashion and accessories designer Carmen Steffens debuted bold, elegant, and mesmerizing fashion collections that are sure to lead fashion trends over the next year.

Mister Triple X + Dr. Martens Photos Courtesy of Arun Nevader/Getty Images for ArtHearts Fashion

Mister Triple X + Dr. Martens Photos Courtesy of Arun Nevader/Getty Images for ArtHearts Fashion

WWE Wrestler Sasha Banks (abovet), aka Mercedes Vernado, made her runway debut at the Mister Triple X + Dr. Martens’s 2023 fashion runway during New York Fashion Week powered by ArtHearts Fashion at The Angel Orensanz Foundation Synagogue. Hailey Thompson (white X’ed out crop top) brought the NYFW house down, showing off a provocative black tape top with a contemporary chest shield neck piece during the Mister Triple X + Dr. Martens New York Fashion Week show. Finally, Jolie Liu (far right) also served up a rebellious attitude and embellished goth two-piece skirt set as she walked the runway at Mister Triple X + Dr. Martens’ New York Fashion Week show.

Netflix’s Selling Tampa sweetheart, Anne Sophie Petit-Frère attended Saturday’s epic lineup of ArtHearts Fashion Shows wearing a provocative red vegan leather pants set paired with a vibrant red lip, capturing everyone’s attention.

LGBT+ International Activist Elton Ilirjani walked the House of MUA MUA runway show as the brand debuted its Queer Bravo TV themed Real Housewives of Fashion collection for SS’23. Ilirjani wore a tulle glitter black dress, continuing to redefine and blur the lines between gendered fashion.

Photos Courtesy of Arun Nevader/Getty Images for ArtHearts Fashion

Cole Combas (far left) rocked a bra, pant & jacket set while other models walked the House of MUA MUA runway show in stunning couture and sequin ensembles at New York Fashion Week powered by ArtHearts Fashion at the Angel Orensanz Foundation on September 10, 2022 in New York City.

No Name Photos by Getty Images by Arun Nevader for ArtHearts Fashion

No Name Photos by Getty Images by Arun Nevader for ArtHearts Fashion

Karly Metarqunor (second photo from the left) walks the runway for No Name along with other models wearing sculptural metallics during the fashion brand’s New York Fashion Week Powered By ArtHearts Fashion at The Angel Orensanz Foundation.

Neoroma by TPN Photos by Arun Nevader/ Getty Images for ArtHearts Fashion

Miss Universe Thailand 2022, Anna Sueangam-iam, and Opal-Suchata Chung Sri, the third runner-up for Miss Universe Thailand 2022, sat front row and watched Neo Rama by TPN debut a new fashion collection during New York Fashion Week powered by ArtHearts Fashion at The Angel Orensanz Foundation on September 09, 2022 in New York City.

Tell the Truth Runway Photos by Arun Nevader/Getty Images for ArtHearts Fashion

Tell the Truth Runway Photos by Arun Nevader/Getty Images for ArtHearts Fashion

Photo by Arun Nevader/GETTY IMAGES for ArtHearts Fashion

WWE American Professional Wrestler Trinity Fatu lit up the runway rocking a sky blue satin mini dress during New York Fashion Week Powered By ArtHearts Fashion at The Angel Orensanz Foundation on September 10, 2022 in New York City.

Dust of Gods Photos Courtesy of Arun Nevader/Getty Images for ArtHearts Fashion

Photo by Arun Nevader/Getty Images for ArtHearts Fashion

Tik Tok Influencer ‘Bryan the Diamond’ poses for a picture during ArtHearts Fashion New York Fashion Week at the Angel Orensanz Foundation on September 10, 2022, in New York City.

Photo by Arun Nevader/Getty Images for ArtHearts Fashion

Singer Sicily Rose walks for Designer Tell the Truth during Art Hearts Fashion New York Fashion Week at the Angel Orensanz Foundation on September 10, 2022, in New York City.

Courtesy of Arun Nevader/Getty Images for ArtHearts Fashion

TikToker Emma Norton sitting front row at ArtHearts Fashion New York Fashion Week at the Angel Orensanz Foundation on September 11, 2022, in New York City.

Courtesy of Arun Nevader/Getty Images for ArtHearts Fashion

Model Olay Noel attends designer Charles & Row Runway showcase at ArtHearts Fashion New York Fashion Week at the Angel Orensanz Foundation on September 11, 2022, in New York City.

Entrepreneur Adam Weitsman and Larsa Pippen attended the Dust of Gods runway showcase at ArtHearts Fashion New York Fashion Week at the Angel Orensanz Foundation on September 10, 2022, in New York City.

Men and women model’s walked in the Dust of Gods runway showcase at ArtHearts Fashion New York Fashion Week at the Angel Orensanz Foundation on September 10, 2022, in New York City.

Tete Rosado Photo Courtesy of Arun Nevader/

##

Learn More

Art Hearts Fashion

With love,

FWO