MBFW Russia Announces Third Call for Emerging Designers From All Over the World

Last October 2019, designers of the Global Talents program at MBFW Russia were featured in more than 100 magazines worldwide, among them Harper’s Bazaar Russia, I-D, Vogue Italy, Forbes USA and China, Elle Spain, Hypebae, Telegraph, Elle China, Glamour Italy, and more



Apply Here (Deadline is January 24)





MB Fashion Week Russia

The next edition of MBFW Russia will take place March 31 to April 4, 2020.

How to Apply

Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Russia has set up the Global Talents initiative.

Application is open through January 24, 2020. All applications will be reviewed by international advisory board, representing top industry figures from Russia, Italy, Japan, Spain etc.

The Fashion Week calls out for emerging designers from all over the world to apply for free-of-charge participation in the catwalk schedule at Global Talents. There are 10 places available.

Winners will get individual fashion show time at the main Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Russia catwalk program along with organizational and logistics support.

Global Talents is an initiative of the Russian Fashion Council, held for the third time. Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Russia will give emerging talents a unique opportunity to show their collections on the catwalk to international experts and media, with worldwide internet broadcasting (over 1M unique viewers).

Eligible designers should have at least 1-years’ experience of operation; at least 3 fully produced collections; a premier collection; a collection of at least 25 looks in the relevant season (Autumn/Winter 2020/2021).

MORE INFORMATION AND APPLICATION FORM: http://russianfashioncouncil.ru/en/global-talents

Global Talents Advisory Board

Olga Mikhailovskaya – Head of Global Talents Program at Russian Fashion Council, Contributing Fashion Feature Editor at Vogue Russia, Founder of Telegram Front Fashion Channel, Founder of Front Fashion School, Russia

Sara Sozzani Maino – Deputy Editor-in-Chief at Vogue Italy, Head of Vogue Talents, International Brand Ambassador at Camera Nazionale della Moda Italiana, Italy

Rose Langenbein – Styling Director, Mytheresa, Germany

Eduardo García – Founder of F*cking Young Magazine, Spain

Kazuma Mori – Owner of Bunker Tokyo Store and Riverhead showroom at Harajuku District, Japan

Elena Pyatibratova – Сreative director at Aizel.ru, Russia Etc.



Apply Here (Deadline is January 24)



MERCEDES-BENZ FASHION WEEK RUSSIA

The Russian Fashion Council runs Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Russia, the biggest and most widely media-covered fashion event in Russia and Eastern Europe.

The Fashion Week takes place in Moscow twice a year in March and October since 2000, each time showcasing over 150 designers. Every season, MBFW Russia is attended by over 55,000 guests, including thousands of buyers, journalists and industry experts. More than 1,000,000 viewers follow live streaming videos of Moscow-based fashion shows on the Internet through hundreds of websites and media channels.

Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Russia is a gateway for Russian talents to global markets and for international designers to the local market, as well. Check the website of Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Russia – http://mercedesbenzfashionweek.ru/en/.

##

Learn More

Apply Here

With love,

FWO