Apujan – The Other End of Nowhere AW23 Collection London Fashion Week

On the occasion of their 20th season and the 10th anniversary of the brand’s establishment, APUJAN presents the latest Autumn/Winter Collection “The Other End of Nowhere”. The show will be released on the official Digital Schedule of London Fashion Week with the British Fashion Council on Monday 20″ at 10:45am UK time. They will deliver their sixth show video since the digitization of London Fashion Week.

Apujan’s previous shows have achieved excellent press, with LFW coverage featured in Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar, GQ, Wallpaper, ELLE, Madame Figaro, Woman, Tatler Asia and Dazed.

Apujan has collaborated with many well-known brands in the past few years, designing for McDonald’s, Samsung and costuming for the dance troupe, Cloud Gate.

This season takes the plot of the phantom thief from last season’s “Fantasy Hotel in the Sky”, we receive the second installment in film but with additional thematic nuances of romanticism and hidden desire. As with the previous show, the film is produced by Rachel Chen and directed by Apujan’s creative director Apu Jan. The imagined world will be told through the lens of Director of Photography Chi-Ming Lu, who will be joined by the production designer of “Incantation”, Otto Chen. The show will be told through original music produced by DJ So Lonely, adding ambiance and suspense to the production and story.

Apujan

This season’s cast will feature Yao Ai Ning, Kenny Yen and Josie Lin. The cast will take the viewer through the mystical journey, alongside special guests, AcCQua and Rakuten Girls, Aviva and Kimi. Apujan has worked with a large number of well-known Asian actors in the digital films over the past two years, they appear alongside models in the fashion show, directed by Apu. Apujan tells of the journey from Mt. Wuzhi to the Mandalas, echoing the plot and theme of the classic mystery novel “Journey to the West”. Once again Apujan pays tribute to the thrilling detective plot, telling the tale through character and design. The collection draws on visual thematic elements of the plot whilst delivering Apujan’s signature style, drawing together the heritage of the past with the imagination of the future.

The collection will feature symbols from the novel such as the monkey insignia referencing the character of the phantom thief, the stolen peach, white horses and other plot elements whilst also referencing the landscape. The trees, clouds and cities in the clouds take the senses through the perspective of the reader as they travel the sky and fantastical world depicted in varied aspects of the clothing. The narrative of the show is told through prints and jacquard patterns, tying together the mystery and fantasy of the sky with referential plot elements.

Apujan, like to use literary allusions in combination with modern textile techniques, the collection will include a varied mixture of texture and fabric, from print to knit. Featuring new developments for Apujan such as metal buckles, labels and other fine details. The curated accessories will intersperse modernity and classic style, through the styling of backpacks and cashmere scarves. Continuing the interweaving of the classic with the modern, this season Apujan will collaborate with New Balance, we will see the models styled with the low top 550’s and CT302 styles, a clean silhouette, sleek with retro inspiration of the 1980s. The combination of the two brands, an alignment of minimal style with a modern edge.

In this show, Apujan will feature menswear, producing designs for the passers by throughout the film. Tailored pieces such as men’s coats and double breasted blazers will be presented alongside knitwear, including vests and cardigans styled with shirts. These will feature on male cast such as Kenny Yen or AcQua, The show was filmed with the support of Yilan Park, National Centre for Traditional Arts and Luodong Cultural Working House. Yilan Park boasts a beautiful landscape of ocean and mountain.

Apujan will take the viewer on a journey to the far end and back with this mythical story. From Taipei to London, the mainline collection draws together East and West, weaving together past and future with Apujan signature style.

