Applications Open For International Digital Fashion Week Season 5

International Digital Fashion Week (IDFW) Season 5 for Spring/Summer 2023, hosted exclusively by the FNL Network, is set to premiere on October 5th, 2022.

As the most accessible fashion week available, IDFW continues to change the landscape of fashion. By being the first and only International Digital Fashion Week, IDFW provides designers from all around the world with the unique opportunity to reach wider audiences on a global scale. Additionally, designers on IDFW get to present their collections next to some of fashion’s biggest names!



Digital Fashion Week

“We are very excited for this season,” Rocco Leo Gaglioti, CEO of FNL Network and founder of International Digital Fashion Week, said. “IDFW hosts the best of the best and is the most viewed fashion week. We can’t wait to see what our designers bring to the table for this season.”

Everyone around the world is invited to watch the brilliance on IDFW– no passes required! Anyone from anywhere can enjoy the amazing collections from an assortment of the world’s most talented designers.

Fashion designers anywhere in the world are invited to apply for IDFW Season 5. Do you want to showcase your collection on the world’s most viewed fashion week, and have a chance to present your collection next to some of the world’s most famous designers? Then apply for IDFW today! Spots on IDFW are filling up quickly, so apply now before all the spots are filled! Go to https://fnlnetwork.com/application-for-submission-to-international-digital-fashion-week/ to submit your application today.

About International Digital Fashion Week

International Digital Fashion Week showcases fashion designers from all around the globe. It is broadcasted on the FNL Network, which is the first and only TV network to create a digitally broadcasted global fashion week. IDFW is the most watched fashion week to date and is accessible everywhere across the world only on the FNL Network, which can be found on Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV, LG TV, Samsung TV, Huawei AppGallery, Android App Store, iPhone, iPad and macOS. FNL Network is also available for streaming online at https://watch.fnlnetwork.com/.

About FNL Network

FNL Network is the #1 global fashion lifestyle channel for all things on the cutting edge of fashion and entertainment. Fashion News Lifestyle Network, founded in 2016, showcases a diverse range of entertainment to millions of viewers around the world. The network blends a seamless combination of fashion, film, travel, beauty, health, and reality TV to create an incomparable viewer experience. The founder and CEO, Rocco Leo Gaglioti created this diverse platform in order to show users a new perspective on the world of fashion. www.FNLNetwork.com

##

Learn More

watch.fnlnetwork.com

fnlnetwork.com

With love,

FWO