Anne Barge Fall 2020 Bridal Collection

Represented by Ogan/Dallal Associates Inc.

This season, the Anne Barge brand will celebrate 20 years. Inspired by our very own vintage designs, the Anne Barge Fall 2020 collection is the epitome of combining timeless silhouettes with new modern details. Gowns from the Anne Barge archives are re-interpreted this season, bringing new life to traditional and classic styles.

This collection will not only showcase the brand’s evolution over the years but will also pay tribute to its original roots. Clean architectural designs are made with fine Italian Kalika, for a simple yet refined look, while all over floral Alençon laces add an ultra-femme touch of elegance. Layers of delicately floating tulle are accented with 3D textures and metallic floral embroidery. Jumpsuits, bustiers and illusion necklines have been perfectly introduced into the collection for a nod to the present-day bride. The Anne Barge 20th anniversary brings meaning and depth to the brand’s past collections while also looking ahead to another 20 years of timeless yet contemporary designs.



Anne Barge

ABOUT ANNE BARGE

Founded in 1999, the Anne Barge Bridal collection is renowned for timeless gowns with a contemporary twist. Inspired by vintage couture, the Anne Barge collection combines the best of classic design and modern trends, using the finest fabrics, embellishments, and embroidery sourced throughout the world. Anne Barge offers an abundance of elegant options for the discerning bride in three collections, Anne Barge, Blue Willow Bride and Curve Couture. With profound expertise in creating special occasion evening wear gowns, Anne Barge Black Label is made with the brand’s trademark attention to detail, from fabric to fit.

The Anne Barge philosophy is simple, “Good design is timeless”.

Anne Barge is a bridal and evening wear design house based out of Atlanta, GA with retailers worldwide. A favorite among celebrity brides and red-carpet icons alike, Shawne Jacobs, President and Creative Director of Anne Barge has created custom designs for Meghan Markle, Kerry Washington, Josephine Skriver, Jeannie Mai, Carrie Underwood, Kellie Pickler, Laura Benanti, Johanna Braddy, Kristen Cavallari, Taraji P. Henson, Lauren Alaina, Maddie & Tae, Zoe Perry, Yvonne, Violett Beane, Amirah Vann, Amber Riley, Leah Pipes, Eva Longoria, and more.

