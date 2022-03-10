Andrew Gn AW22 Collection – “Promised Land”

This collection is a tribute to migrations.

More than ever in human history, there is a huge upheaval of people moving across the earth in search of a new life. From a creative standpoint, migrations bring the pollination of civilizations, the mixing of cultures and traditions transforming our creative visions.



Andrew Gn AW22 Collection

I have felt all this very much in my own personal path, as my father was an immigrant into Singapore, and I have come to la Belle France as an immigrant myself. Looking beyond the journey, we always dream of a promised land.

