AlphaTauri Launches in the US Market for New York Fashion Week

AlphaTauri celebrates its debut in the US market as part of New York Fashion Week and is continuously expanding its business with sales partners.

In addition to the first presentation of the new Autumn/Winter 2023 collection in the United States of America, the 2023 F1® racecar from Scuderia AlphaTauri – the namesake of fashion brand AlphaTauri – was also presented.

Expansion of the global sales network and own e-commerce

With AlphaTauri entering the US market, the new collection will be available to consumers in the US for the first time from July 2023.

“Entering the US market is another step in our expansion. Our goal is to make AlphaTauri better known and we are convinced that the consistent expansion of our sales network will make an important contribution to this,” says Ahmet Mercan, AlphaTauri CEO.

AlphaTauri

As part of the expansion, AlphaTauri is extending its sales network in 2023 inside and outside of Europe. In parallel, the company will strengthen its own e-commerce presence.

Launch Event – Fashion meets F1®

The worlds of fashion and Formula 1® were brought together at the launch event in the Appel Room of Lincoln Center, in the heart of New York City. Over 300 guests from fashion, lifestyle and motorsport accepted the invitation.

The evening was led by Nicki Taylor. YukiTsunoda and Nyck De Vries, the two Scuderia AlphaTauri F1® drivers, also appeared at the subsequent after-show party dressed in outfits from the current AlphaTauri collection.

About the AlphaTauri collection

At the US premiere in New York, AlphaTauri presents a curated selection of the Fall/Winter 2023 collection with a focus on the brand’s core competencies: 3D-Knit, Taurobran® and outerwear.

AlphaTauri 3D knitwear is manufactured using the 3D knitting machine from Japanese company Shima Seiki. In addition to a more sustainable production approach, 3D knitting technology offers a variety of product and design benefits, including a seamless finish and better freedom of movement.

Taurobran® is a proprietary and innovative 3-layer membrane that is waterproof yet breathable. It is not only used for outerwear, but also for mid-layers and accessories.

In terms of outerwear, the iconic technical parkas “KOOV” and “KAAV” will be presented in New York. They combine more than 12 different innovations and features: from ingenious packable systems to Taurobran® to perforations on the hood, through which environmental noise can be better heard.

About AlphaTauri

AlphaTauri is Red Bull’s premium fashion brand. The brand combines design and premium materials with textile innovations. AlphaTauri works with renowned experts to develop the latest technologies. The AlphaTauri collection is available in the London flagship store, in selected retail outlets and online at alphatauri.com.

