Alexis Mabille Haute Couture SS2021

Daughter of Psyche and Eros, the goddess Voluptas inspired me a woman whose beauty is striking and emotional, at once earthly and celestial. To clothe her, I let my desire for a cinematographic and poetic allure, for a moving architecture, for structured flou.

To highlight her sensuality, I wanted feminine lines with my masculine twist, soft and voluptuous materials, of emblematic drapes. I worked contrasting colors with relish to reveal her multiple facets, cutting midnight and blacks with springtime pastels, floral mirages and sparkling sequins. This collection is my amorous gaze for divine women.

Long midnight blue crepe sheath, embroidered in 3-tone cannetille goldwork arabesque patterns, with pagoda shoulders. Trench coat in sequined midnight blue jersey. Long twill dress in petal pink silk with a draped bib neckline, split shirtsleeves and belt. Long smoking sheath in black crepe with a satin jacket-collar bustier, three-quarter sleeves and side slits. Long bustier sheath in chartreuse crepe with draped and belted corset. Long ruthenium sequined jersey “second skin” sheath with a deep scoop neckline. Long hoodie sheath in periwinkle crepe, with a great draped bow-shaped hood in matching satin. Long negligé en gold princess crepe, with draped open shoulders and shirtsleeves. Long shirt dress in pleated gold lamé with a gold netting yoke embroidered with cannetilles goldwork. Long sheath with a sweetheart bustier in pearlescent fishnet, with pockets of white ostrich feathers with black satin bows. Shirt in black point-d’esprit tulle, tied at the waist and closed with a line of cufflinks. Worn over a long Lyon lace sheath with cordonnet outline embroidery. Scarf shirt in white mousseline with satin and lace stripes, and satin-edged organza. Black crepe trousers with a satin cummerbund and matching handkerchief pockets. Rectangular black two-sided sheath in jersey and point-d’esprit tulle. Shoulders covered with large velvet leaves embroidered in black thread, sequins and jet beads. Lingerie corset wrapped in a fan in sun-pleat cock-of-the-rock satin organza. Long pencil skirt in matching crepe. Clay satin organza blouse adorned with antiquity-inspired crepe pleating. Matching crepe pleated skirt with blind-tucked hemline. Great wrap dress gown in light clay silk toile, with blind-tucked shoulders and generous pleated striped sleeves in clay and pink. Belt with brooch. Long boat-neck bustier dress with a wide A-line almond casimir floor-length skirt with multicoloured lace appliqué scattered with rocaille bead flowers. Satin belt. Long square dress in three layers of tulle in a mirage flower print, embroidered with flowers of organza, feathers and crystals. Batwing sleeve top in dove grey changeant taffeta. Ample sun-pleat skirt in triple layer of tulle in a mirage flower print, embroidered with flowers of organza, feathers and crystals; with taffeta collar belt.

