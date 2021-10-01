Alejandra Alonso Rojas Opens Pop-up In Tribeca

Alejandra Alonso Rojas has opened a pop-up store in New York in her signature style.

Located at 87 Franklin Street in Tribeca, the raw space was transformed to present her new Spring/Summer Collection.

Alejandra Alonso Rojas

Adding her artisanal signature touch, Rojas assembled the clothing installation that hangs in the center of the store and self-upholstered the furniture that beautifully decorates the space.

The new concept store will have the elegant slip dresses, lush knitwear and more designs from the Fall/Winter Collection available for purchase. The pop-up will be open until the end of November.

