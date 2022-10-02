Akris Spring 2023 Explores Their Century in Fashion at Paris Fashion Week

I like fashion to surprise,” says AKRIS Creative Director Albert Kriemler. “It’s progress, it’s energy, it’s strength. When preparing the shooting of our archive pieces (1978-1992) for the 100 year book, I knew right away we had to work with them. They were new, unexpected, and in perfect proportions of today. They made me think of something different to celebrate 100 years, something you would normally not presume.

Let’s call it a re-beginning, an incentive to pause, a point in which everything can reappear or renew itself. A collection where past, present, and future coexist. A look back to move forward into a new century!”



Akris Spring 2023

##

Learn More

akris.com

With love,

FWO