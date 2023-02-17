Aknvas, A.Potts, Atelier Cillian, and Melke NYFW FW23 Collections

Growing up in Denmark, AKNVAS’ creative director Christian Juul Nielsen was captivated by his native country’s storied past. Now living in New York, Nielsen is imagining what a localized monarchy would look like, drawing inspiration from everyday America including: vintage workwear, the Grunge scene, and New York society.

This season, AKNVAS invites you to channel your own sense of American royalty and to envision yourself holding court in faux fur outerwear, ruffled dresses, sequin flare pants, and tech-fabric ball gowns.

The brand is sold at Saks, Nordstrom, Intermix, FWRD, and other specialty stores. The show featured custom footwear, created by Stuart Weitzman.

A.Potts

For his upcoming FW23 collection, Aaron Potts reimagined the lives of the Little Rascals as if they were students at Parsons, The New School for Design, in the early 1990’s. The collection is entitled, “NeoRascalism.”

Atelier Cillian

This season, creative director Stephen Mikhail titled his collection Mallevs Maleficarvm.

Melke

This season, creative director Emma Gage titled her collection Peaches and Pests.

The AW23 collection is inspired by the Roald Dahl classic James and the Giant Peach and Tim Burton’s 1996 film adaptation. Full of peaches and pests, Melke leans into detailed craftsmanship and handwork more than ever before. Irregularities are to be embraced as pieces throughout feature thoughtful handwork, calling attention to the process and experience that goes into crafting each item. Including handcrafted peaches in Brooklyn, embroidered bugs from a Ukrainian artisan, and environmentally friendly Italian wool, the collection connects global vendors showcasing that sustainability can be dynamic. As innuendo abounds and mischief reigns, you’ll be wanting to sink your teeth into this juicy collection.

