agnès b. Collection Femme & Homme Hiver 2020/21

“… since always, my work, when I take photos of it, is for me like a game … «let’s pretend to be…» I play with the looks of the beautiful boys and girls who come out of the fitting room and I try as much as possible to turn them into characters of novels or cinematographic fiction. It can even take place in the time of Leonardo da Vinci, as the exhibition at the Louvre has left me overwhelmed …”

Take a look at the new lookbooks for agnès b fall-winter 2000/2021.

