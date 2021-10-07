Accessories Abound During Paris Fashion Week

This Season Flying Solo showcased twelve accessory brands alongside clothing designers during Paris Fashion Week at La Galerie Bourbon.

Shoe Trends included colorful wedge sneakers by Quito Carib, traditional silhouettes with a twist by Indigoz Shoes, Victorian Era inspired stilettos by Simona Rusk, and playful boots by Juliana Heels



Jewelry brand Zoe Hoop and IN CAUDA VENENUM showcased a variety of intricate layering pieces, Moon and Milk introduced hand-crafted beaded earrings.

Architectural Dzine Bags bags were paired with jewelry Iza by Silvia D’Avila

DANIÉ Made in Sicily exhibited a playful twist on resort accessories.

Flower headpieces were introduced by KAT AND CLARESE. J.SCYSTAL JEWELRY showcased a play on traditional Chinese hair accessories

Flying Solo is a curated fashion incubator, giving designers opportunities for retail presence at their luxury boutiques in Soho, showroom representation for editorial and celebrity pulls and runway show opportunities during New York Fashion Week and Paris Fashion Week. The brand has become an industry disruptor leading to praise from top media outlets from Vogue Italia to Elle.

About Flying Solo

Founded by designers themselves, in just 5 years since opening, Flying Solo has proved to be one of the biggest fashion platforms launching the careers of many independent designers. Flying Solo is a membership-based retail service with over 200+ current members and a waitlist of over 1,500 brands collaborating in order to create a thriving retail industry that works for the most innovative designers and brands. In 2018 & 2019 Flying Solo continued expanding, adding another 8,000 sq ft location at 382 W Broadway and their invite-only location called The Copper Room. In June 2020, Flying Solo expanded into an 8,000 square foot flagship store at 420 West Broadway. The store has a notable clientele including Cardi B, Bella Hadid, Alicia Keys, Coco Rocha, Vanessa Hudgens, Leandra Medine, and many others.

For more information, visit Flying Solo’s flagship store at 420 West Broadway and 94 Thompson Street in New York City or visit https://flyingsolo.nyc/. The digital home for Flying Solo is @flyingsolonyc across Instagram and Facebook.

