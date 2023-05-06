My name is Dr. Nia Imani Bailey, DPA, M.A.Ed., RT(T), and I am the founder of Smiley 91 LLC. We have a wonderful and timely documentary entitled, A Letter To My Sisters: A Breast Cancer Documentary For Young Women.

The documentary gives some insight into the journey of young women dealing with their breast cancer diagnosis and life itself. The purpose of this event is to educate the masses about breast cancer in young people, specifically women.

The documentary features:

One Jamaican/Asian/Puerto Rican Woman, Janique Rivera, who was diagnosed with Triple Negative Breast Cancer (TNBC) in her 20s.

One Mexican Woman, Brenda Dorantes, who was diagnosed in her 30s; the conversation is in Spanish with English subtitles.

One Caucasian Woman, Lynne Mitchell, who was diagnosed with Triple Negative Breast Cancer (TNBC) in her 40s

Now that the pandemic has somewhat subsided, we are more than happy to offer in person screenings to help get this important and informative documentary out so others are well informed and educated. A Letter to My Sisters: A Breast Cancer Documentary For Young Women is one more step toward advocacy, education and resources. After viewing this documentary, A Letter to My Sisters will enable you to pay attention to your body, advocate for yourself and live life to the fullest.

We have an event with Stand Up 2 Breast Cancer Nonprofit, Saturday, June 10, 2023 from 1-2:30pm at Theatre N, located at 1007 N. Orange St., Wilmington, DE 19801. We would love if you were able to attend and spread the word!

Here’s the trailer: https://youtu.be/ BuC07uDtnAo

As I wrote and directed this documentary, my goal was to start the conversation regarding breast cancer and breast health. As it is important to talk about the disease, it is equally important to talk about prevention. Some prevention methods include, but not limited to: breastfeeding, reducing sugary and alcoholic intake, exercising, eating nutritional foods, not smoking, and achieving a healthy body weight. This is the take away from the documentary, as well as, learning family cancer history, knowing your body, and advocating for yourself!

