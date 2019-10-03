10 Trends Seen During Paris Fashion Week

Paris Fashion Week is coming to an end and we have 10 of the top fashion trends of SS20 as exhibited by designers seen during Paris Fashion Week by Oxford Fashion Studios and Flying Solo.

1. CHEST STORAGE

Move over fannypack there’s a new carrier in town and it’s moving your belongings a touch up North. Bags and oversized pockets made multiple appearances this season, and we like the idea of keeping your belongings close to our heart.

Left to Right: ART POINT with shoes by FINI SHOES (Flying Solo), FREAKBUTIK with shoes by FINI SHOES (Flying Solo), FREAKBUTIK with shoes by FINI SHOES (Flying Solo), GESSICA COLLECTIVE (Oxford Fashion Studio), LULA MARTINEZ MODA (Oxford Fashion Studio), LYNE JULINE (Oxford Fashion Studio)

2. EXAGGERATED SLEEVES

Make way for sleeves you can see a mile away.

Left to Right: ALLY BRENNER (Oxford Fashion Studio), ASADY (Flying Solo), ASPECT DORE (Oxford Fashion Studio), EDDIE CORPS (Flying Solo), LULA MARTINEZ MODA (Oxford Fashion Studio), MAHNAZ PRIMORADI (Oxford Fashion Studio), QIQEE with jewelry by B_DODI DESIGN (Flying Solo), TOMFOOLERY (Oxford Fashion Studio)

3. EXTRA RUFFLES AND TIERS

This is not a little girl’s tutu, these frills and ruffles are statement pieces.

Left to Right: ADAM X ATELIER with jewelry by IZA BY SILVIA D’AVILA (Flying Solo), COUTURE BY HONG HOA (Oxford Fashion Studio), JORGE SALAZAR (Oxford Fashion Studio), NINA NAYEMA (Flying Solo), PENELOPE MAI LONDON with handbags by KATE LARES and AMRIA DOUCETTE and jewelry by SOLOMEINA (Flying Solo), PICCOLI COUTURE (Flying Solo), RORA with jewelry by D.SIGN BY MAURO PINA (Flying Solo)

4. FLORAL

A mix of traditional and abstract florals came down the runway in unexpected ways for SS20.

Left to Right: ADAM X ATELIER with jewelry by IZA BY SILVIA D’AVILA (Flying Solo), ALLISON NICOLE (Oxford Fashion Studio), AVELINA DE MAIER (Oxford Fashion Studio), FASHION FAIRIES (Oxford Fashion Studio), KRISTIN COSTA with headwear by TULIP KURDI NEW YORK (Flying Solo), MARIA MAURO DESIGNS with handbags from AMRIA DOUCETTE headwear by GO CLOTHED (Flying Solo), MONALIZABETH BY ELIZABETH BROWN with handbags by AMIRA DOUCETTE and jewelry by B_DODI DESIGN and GLAMROCKS JEWELRY and headwear by TULIP KURDI NEW YORK (Flying Solo), THUY DESIGN HOUSE (Flying Solo)

5. GOLD AND SILVER

These metallic hues are still the gold standard of style.

Left to Right: AGOSTO CUELLAR with headwear by GO CLOTHED (Flying Solo), ASADY (Flying Solo), AVELINA DE MAIER (Oxford Fashion Studio), HOUSE OF GILLIAN MARIE with handbags by VOLTA ATELIER and jewelry by RITIQUE (Flying Solo), JORGE SALAZAR (Oxford Fashion Studio), KATHY ISSA HAUTE COUTURE (Oxford Fashion Studio), MARIA MAURO DESIGNS with handbags from AMRIA DOUCETTE and headwear by GO CLOTHED (Flying Solo), MONA ROMANI (Flying Solo), PENELOPE MAI LONDON with handbags by KATE LARES and AMRIA DOUCETTE and jewelry by SOLOMEINA (Flying Solo)

6. JEWEL TONES

SS20 was more than pastels for Spring. Check out these amazing jewel tone looks that graces the runways with shades of Jade, Turquoise and Amethyst.

Left to Right: BJ COUTURE with handbags by AMRIA DOUCETTE and CARO NEW YORK and jewelry by RITIQUE (Flying Solo), CARLOUS PALMER X SLANT (Oxford Fashion Studio), GLASS CYPRESS (Flying Solo), HIROMI ASAI with jewelry by B_DODI DESIGN (Flying Solo), HOUSE OF GILLIAN MARIE with handbags by VOLTA ATELIER and jewelry by RITIQUE (Flying Solo), KORSBAR (Oxford Fashion Studio), MARU JORDAN (Flying Solo), MONALIZABETH BY ELIZABETH BROWN with handbags by AMIRA DOUCETTE and jewelry by B_DODI DESIGN and GLAMROCKS JEWELRY and headwear by TULIP KURDI NEW YORK (Flying Solo), TRACY NICOLE with jewelry by GLAMROCKS JEWELRY (Flying Solo)

7. LAVENDER AND PERIWINKLE

These lighter hues of purple also stunned on the runway.

Left to Right: ALLISON NICOLE (Oxford Fashion Studio), FASHION FAIRIES (Oxford Fashion Studio), J’AMEMME With jewelry by RITIQUE (Flying Solo), KORSBAR (Oxford Fashion Studio), MONALIZABETH BY ELIZABETH BROWN With handbags by AMIRA DOUCETTE and jewelry by B_DODI DESIGN AND GLAMROCKS JEWELRY and headwear by TULIP KURDI NEW YORK (Flying Solo), NAVIV TATTOO (Flying Solo), PICCOLI COUTURE (Flying Solo)

8. REIMAGINED JACKETS

These were not just jackets these were works of art in regards to structure, colors and silhouettes.

Left to Right: ADAM X ATELIER with jewelry by IZA BY SILVIA D’AVILA (Flying Solo), CESSANI with headwear by GO CLOTHED (Flying Solo), HIROMI ASAI with jewelry by B_DODI DESIGN (Flying Solo), MAHNAZ PRIMORADI (Oxford Fashion Studio), MARINA MICANOVIC with jewelry by GLAMROCKS JEWELRY (Flying Solo), NEOSKA PARIS (Flying Solo), NUMI (FLYNIG SOLO), QIQEE with jewelry by B_DODI DESIGN (Flying Solo), RORA with jewelry by D.SIGN BY MAURO PINA (Flying Solo)

9. SHADES OF PINK

Many designers this season were inspired by power women and femininity, so we were not surprised that shades of pinks were everywhere this SS20.

Left to Right: ALLISON NICOLE (Oxford Fashion Studio), BJ COUTURE with handbags by AMRIA DOUCETTE and CARO NEW YORK and jewelry by RITIQUE (Flying Solo), CAMOUFLAGED with eyewear by NUMI PARIS (Flying Solo), COUTURE BY HONG HOA (Oxford Fashion Studio), HANNES KETTRITZN with jewelry by B_DODI DESIGN and eyewear by NUMI PARIS (Flying Solo), J’AMEMME with jewelry by RITIQUE (Flying Solo), LAURA LOBDELL (Flying Solo), MONALIZABETH BY ELIZABETH BROWN with handbags by AMIRA DOUCETTE and jewelry by B_DODI DESIGN and GLAMROCKS JEWELRY and headwear by TULIP KURDI NEW YORK (Flying Solo)

10. SHEERS

Sexy and barely there, but definitely HERE.

Left to Right: ASPECT DORE (Oxford Fashion Studio), CAMOUFLAGED with eyewear by NUMI PARIS (Flying Solo), DELAYNE DIXON with handbags by AMRIA DOUCETTE (Flying Solo), EDDIE CORPS (Flying Solo), HANNES KETTRITZN with jewelry by B_DODI DESIGN and eyewear by NUMI PARIS (Flying Solo), J’AMEMME with jewelry by RITIQUE (Flying Solo), NIKKI BLAINE with eyewear by NUMI PARIS (Flying Solo), SLAYED BY TEN (Flying Solo)

