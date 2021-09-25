10 Fashion Week SS22 Trends So Far

Represented by The Riviere Agency.

This SS22 has been one of the most inclusive and beautiful seasons we’ve seen in awhile. Check out 10 Fashion Trends by designers from around the globe as seen during New York and London Fashion Week.

1

Wheels On The Runway

Models transported themselves down the runway this season on wheels. Tombogo collaborated with Segway to show sustainability in both fashion and transportation while models in Harriet Eccleston’s designs showed adaptivewear while in their wheelchairs to showcase functional and innovative fashion for an often overlooked population.

Left to Right: Segway X Tombogo @ NYFW, Segway X Tombogo @ NYFW, Faduma’s Fellowship X Harriet Eccleston @ Oxford Fashion Studio LFW, Faduma’s Fellowship X Harriet Eccleston @ Oxford Fashion Studio LFW

2

Power Blues

Blue is always a favorite for Spring and Summer…expect to see the most vibrants of blues next year.

Left to Right: KELSE @ Oxford Fashion Studio LFW, Aimee Nielsen @ Oxford Fashion Studio LFW, First Nation’s Fashion @ Oxford Fashion Studio LFW, Bani Pasricha @ Oxford Fashion Studio LFW, Daykeyla @ Oxford Fashion Studio LFW, Erigo X @ NYFW

3

Elevated Athleisure

The groutfit is out. No longer does activewear need to just be a sweatshirt and sweatpants. Designers are taking the athleisure trend and making it truly Fashion.

Left to Right: Erigo X @ NYFW, KELSE @ Oxford Fashion Studio LFW, Rowena Meghan @ Oxford Fashion Studio LFW, Segway X Tombogo @ NYFW, CHAANCE @ NYFW

4

Artistic Prints

The prints we saw on the runway this season were beautiful enough to frame and hang in a museum.

Left to Right: Faduma’s Fellowship X Harriet Eccleston @ Oxford Fashion Studio LFW, KELSE @ Oxford Fashion Studio LFW, Rowena Meghan @ Oxford Fashion Studio LFW, Tokyo Twiggy @ Oxford Fashion Studio LFW, First Nation’s Fashion @ Oxford Fashion Studio LFW, TSX Design House @ Oxford Fashion Studio LFW, SuKaz @ Oxford Fashion Studio LFW

5

Vests

The perfect in-between-weather item is a must have piece to add to your wardrobe this coming Spring.

Left to Right: Leah Kelly By Design @ Oxford Fashion Studio LFW, KELSE @ Oxford Fashion Studio LFW, Segway X Tombogo @ NYFW, Erigo X @ NYFW

6

Spring Suits

A vibrant and colorful suit makes a statement and is a grammable monochromatic moment for brunch or a meeting.

Left to Right: Faduma’s Fellowship X Harriet Eccleston @ Oxford Fashion Studio LFW, Bani Pasricha @ Oxford Fashion Studio LFW, Tiffany Brown Designs @ NYFW

7

Purple

Shades of purple were everywhere this season. Will one of these hues be the 2022 Pantone color of the year?

Left to Right: Tiffany Brown Designs @ NYFW, Faduma’s Fellowship X Harriet Eccleston @ Oxford Fashion Studio LFW, Bani Pasricha @ Oxford Fashion Studio LFW, TSX Design House @ Oxford Fashion Studio LFW, CHAANCE @ NYFW

8

Gender-Free Looks

Gender is totally a social construct and designers are taking notie and showcasing more fluid looks on the runway.

Left to Right: Erigo X, KELSE @ Oxford Fashion Studio LFW, Aimee Nielson @ Oxford Fashion Studio LFW, Tokyo Twiggy @ Oxford Fashion Studio LFW, First Nation’s Fashion @ Oxford Fashion Studio LFW

9

Sheer

Show a little or a lot, but show something with tulle, netting, mesh, and ever so thin see-thru fabrics.

Left to Right: Rowena Meghan@ Oxford Fashion Studio LFW, Aimee Nielsen@ Oxford Fashion Studio LFW, Daykeyla @ Oxford Fashion Studio LFW, Erigo X @ NYFW, Tiffany Brown Designs @ NYFW, TSX Design House @ Oxford Fashion Studio LFW

10

Oversized Outerwear

These jackets are large and in charge and fabulous all at the same time.

Left to Right: CHAANCE @ NYFW, KELSE @ Oxford Fashion Studio LFW, KELSE @ Oxford Fashion Studio LFW, Erigo X @ NYFW, SuKaz @ Oxford Fashion Studio LFW

Photos: ImaxTree, Getty Images, Chaance

##

With love,

FWO