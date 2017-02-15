FWO ’s Brand Manager Melanie Sutrathada believes in eating dessert first, always looking for the silver lining, and that you can never be overdressed or overeducated. Say hello at @melaniesutra.

Interview with Son Jung Wan at NYFW FW17

Cue Prince’s “Raspberry Beret” and George Michael’s “Faith.”

The ’80s were calling from the New York Fashion Week runway, particularly from the Son Jung Wan Fall/Winter 2017 collection. Think freedom, change, and affluence, as far as the eye can see. As one of the most experimental decades in history, it was an age of rebellion and taking risks.

The FW17 Collection

The dramatic collection for both men and women emphasized the iconic exaggerated silhouettes of the ’80s with various layered materials and textures from bold, handcrafted knits, and glamorous embroidery to velvet in the most sumptuous shades.

“I used a funky color palette of turquoise blue-green, ivory, lipstick red, and wine,” said Son Jung Wan. That she did. Models strutted down the runway adorned in rich hues that felt seasonably appropriate, bold, and luxe.

The designer mixed and matched different checked patterns, and dove deeper into the era with off-the-shoulder fur stoles, oversized collars, and metallic embroidery. With unapologetically bold fur accents and luxurious patterns, Son Jung Wan’s collection gave a serious nod to the confidence of the decade while exuding a sense of contemporary sophistication.

The designer explored the extravagance of the ’80s.

When asked about how this collection had changed her as a designer, Son Jung Wan said, “It excites me. It makes me feel more glamorous and energetic.”

