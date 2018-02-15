The Blonds NYFW FW18

Inspired by the constant struggle between good and evil, every piece from the Blonds Fall/Winter 2018 collection had a taste of both sugar and spice.

Some dichotomies in the clothing were subtle, while others, such as an angelic scenery printed on a corset top matched with leather pants complete with a garter belt, were not. Beautiful fiery reds on latex and lacquered pieces helped set the mood. One model donned a long sleeve latex body suit, with a flirtatious gold mini evening dress on top, playing at the two extremes of fashion. In each look, studs and leather were complimented with lace or pearls.



The Blonds: NYFW FW18

Daphne Guinness closed the show and performed a song with guitarists Steven Fairweather and Malcolm Doherty. Each piece, though beautiful, will be difficult to transition off the runway. Though as a Gemini, I was appreciative since the collection showed pieces suitable for both of my personalities: my good and my bad side.

