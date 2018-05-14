Four Roses Bourbon Derby Party

Represented by The Baddish Group.

Last weekend, FWO headed downtown to Mulberry Street to attend an exclusive Derby viewing party, hosted by one of our favorites, Four Roses Bourbon.

In between the bustling sidewalk café tables of Little Italy, we found a small elevator that would lead us up into the space occupied by The Kitchen Table. The Kitchen Table, we learned, can be reserved for private events, with an open concept kitchen and seating up to 26 people.



We sauntered over to the bar to grab our first sip of summer – the mint julep – made with Four Roses Bourbon.

If you’ve never tried Four Roses Bourbon before, you need to. As much thought and science goes into make a batch of bourbon as it does wine, and that level of appreciation is palpable (in a good way!).

Brent Elliott, who has a degree in Chemistry, is Four Roses’ Master Distiller. We caught him at the Derby party, veraciously sparking conversation with guests and explaining the joys he has in working for this company. Ensuring consistent quality goes into every bottle, he assured me he has mastered how to taste without actually drinking, “though sometimes it’s so good you just have to swallow the bourbon!” Showcased were three bourbons, Four Roses Single Barrel, Four Roses Small Batch, and Four Roses Bourbon. The beautiful gold color comes from the American oak barrels, which are used only once, for optimum taste and color. Also on display was Four Roses Limited Edition Small Batch 2016. We were told this bourbon contained notes of sweet cherry and green apples, as well as sweetness reminiscent of pepper spices and crème brûlée, so naturally we had to try it… and we loved it.

If you thought bourbon could not be refreshing, think again, and try one of these amazing recipes next time you host this summer.

Mint Julep

2 oz Four Roses Bourbon

.25 oz Demerara syrup

8 mint leaves

Peach Punch

32 oz black tea

16 oz Four Roses Single Barrel Bourbon

32 oz Four Roses Bourbon

4 oz Peach Brandy

16 oz Perfect Puree White Peach

2 oz Angostura bitters

Lemon Oleo (8 oz sugar, 8 oz lemon juice, peels of lemons)

fourrosesbourbon.com

