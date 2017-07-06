Gabriela Billini is a non-native New Yorker who travels the world to understand why people wear what they wear and how. She is an independent fashion reporter, trend chaser, and self-proclaimed beatnik.

Alexis Mabille | Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week

The Alexis Mabille presentation took place in a traditional elegant Parisian apartment with extraordinary décor and a precise level of decadence to match the designs.

Having ditched the traditional runway presentation, the designer used the large and open space wisely by museuming the garments and installing them on bust forms, as if in conversation with their surroundings. The designer also affirmed dimension was to be felt, with one main screen displaying the garments as they moved. And do they move.

In the way Mabille presented his designs, most of the senses had a moment in couture paradise. With drinks generously available to showgoers and an exciting playlist to match, working our way through the space was as smooth and alluring as it could have been.

His rich and brilliant designs all existed individually, with one consistent thread bringing them in harmony — classic lines and decadent detailing. Sometimes obvious, other times not.

My personal favorite number was a particular tiered pink gown that transmitted a demure and classic tale of beauty, with a palpable sense of high fashion. It was almost too sweet to be among the other very strong looks; however, its scale and distinct presence gave it exactly the couture momentum it needed. It also brought to my mind how Dior’s New Look is often depicted — womanly, mature but young, and incredibly modern.

The designer included a couple of more traditional silhouettes in the collection, although featuring intricate patchwork and hand-sewn crafts worth ogling. In the same room, one could even find other pieces showered in gold shimmer, still perfectly chic.

One particular treasure was the surprise ombré ruffle sleeves on a beautiful red evening gown in velvet, that gave its wearer an extraordinary presence, impossible to ignore.

The collection was ultra feminine and conscious of the body, with the sensuality and strength of a woman on full display, as successfully conveyed in the video footage.

