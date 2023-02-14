ZCRAVE x BELLA NYFW Gallery

(Photos: Michelle Behre Photography)

On Saturday, February 11th, fashion week elites gathered at the SoHo flagship for international fashion brand ZCRAVE. ZCRAVE founder Hila Shtork Zigdon partnered with BELLA Magazine for a NYFW GALLERY, for guests to peruse, shop, and mingle.

Notable attendees included Elizabeth Woods (CEO Woods Management Group), Jordyn Woods (Model/Recording Artist), Jordie Woods (Influencer), Kat Nova (DJ), Mary Fitzgerald, Amanza Smith, and Romain Bonnet (Cast of Selling Sunset, Netflix), Riley D. Christian (Reality TV Star, The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise), Erica Deligne (Fashion Influencer/Media Personality), and many more. With drinks provided by Prosecco DOC and VIVA Tequila Seltzers, and edible bouquets by WOW Bouquet.

ZCRAVE x BELLA NYFW

As fashionistas mixed and mingled, they also enjoyed a pop-up from MedSpa, Beauty and Body Aesthetics NYC, founded by Dr. Bushra Helmandi, offering spa giveaways and treatments. Submissive Perfumes also spritzed eventgoers with their signature scents and gave everyone samples to take home. Throughout the evening guests were able to shop the ZCRAVE gallery and peruse the beautiful showroom, adorned with florals by Zakiya’s Way Floral Designs, while listening to the sounds of DJ Spin Diesel.

More About ZCRAVE

Founded by Hila Shtork Zigdon, the brand focuses on bold new blends, fashion that surprises, and style that speaks city life at its most vibrant and thrilling. ZCRAVE captures emerging trends, fuses them with urban edge and attitude, and presents them in meticulously curated collections. A label created from strong vision, experience and passion, each individual outfit provides a platform for unique and personal expression. From the highest selection of quality fabric, ZCRAVE takes inspiration from global trends and delivers to women through a premium shopping experience. Across the highest product lines, affordable chic combines with effortless elegance, in everything from gorgeous Women’s Clothing, Bags, Women’s Shoes fantastic items at affordable prices.

For more information about ZCRAVE, visit ZCRAVE.com or follow them on Instagram @ZCRAVE.

