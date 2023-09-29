What Is a Good Jewelry Piece?

Do you need a guide to know more about jewelry pieces? If yes, then you are at the right place. It is frustrating to invest a fortune in jewelry and later find it fake. Looking nice and fitting well doesn’t guarantee that the jewelry is quality.

Unfortunately, unless you are a guru in the jewelry industry, it is tricky to tell what makes a piece better than another. If you are equipped with the qualities that make a good jewelry piece, it is hard to fall prey to fake ones. Keep reading to learn the signs to look for in a good jewelry piece.

Presence of a Hallmark

A hallmark is a stamp that shows the quality of metal. The hallmark number indicates the purity of gold, silver, or platinum in jewelry. Jewelry without a hallmark is a red flag of low-quality jewelry. Quality jewelry under 100 years old should have a hallmark stamp.

Gold is hallmarked by 24K, 22K, 18K, 14K, 12K, or 10K. For silver, the hallmarks are 925, 800, or Sterling. The hallmarks of platinum are 950, 900, and 850. The lower the hallmark number, the less pure the metal. However, the alloys added to the metals don’t always make them low quality. They can enhance jewelry strength or add color. Therefore, check the hallmark of jewelry before buying to ensure it matches your preferences.

Even so, remember you could come across counterfeit hallmarks. Hence, don’t rely only on the hallmark presence to confirm jewelry quality.

Jewelry Dealer

Where you buy jewelry says a lot about its quality. Chances are low that a reputable seller will sell illegitimate jewelry. Therefore, when buying jewelry, always go for a reputable seller. If you are buying online, get reviews of previous buyers about this seller.

An ideal dealer will also have a website with more product information. A lack of online presence doesn’t guarantee that the jeweler is unreliable. However, if you approach such a dealer, do so with caution.

Presence of Documentation

A good jewelry piece comes with documentation showing its origin or quality. If jewelry doesn’t have any documentation, it is likely fake jewelry. For this reason, be ready to walk away if the jewelry dealer is unwilling to give the jewelry documentation. Additionally, don’t ignore counterfeit documentation. To identify counterfeit documentation, you can watch for signs like poor grammar, spelling mistakes, language use, and weird font.

Does the Jewelry Have a Professional and Natural Look?

You can tell the difference between various jewelry pieces by carefully scrutinizing them. For instance, quality jewelry shouldn’t be flawless. Yes, you read that right. If the jewelry uses real gemstones, they should have some defects. Like other natural stones, they could have some imperfections like inclusions. Fake metals are made flawless, thus unnatural.

Moreover, the quality jewelry will have a professional look, like a smooth touch. The angled areas are also likely precise. Scrutinize the jewelry for such signs to ensure it is a good piece.

It Doesn’t Have Glue

A major sign of fake jewelry is the presence of glue. Glue isn’t strong enough to stay intact when used to hold real metals. With this in mind, jewelry manufacturers use more sophisticated measures like elaborate bezels or progs. It means if the maker used glue to attach the jewelry, it’s likely not quality jewelry. Even if it were quality, it would break or lose the attachment quickly.

Has Reasonable Weight

Pure metals like gold or silver are significantly heavier than alloys like nickel or brass. Therefore, you could expect quality jewelry from such metals to weigh more than fake jewelry. If comparing between two pieces of pieces of jewelry, weigh them, and the abnormally light piece is most likely fake. You could also ask a jewelry dealer to weigh them for you so that you can be sure.

Branding

Most jewelry manufacturers etch their name or logo on their jewelry pieces. It’s often a tiny detail that is invisible when wearing the jewelry. Therefore, check to confirm that the jewelry has this branding feature. It also helps you ensure the jewelry’s made by the brand you want to buy from.

Unfortunately, it is possible to find bogus branding. Low-quality manufacturers make such to lure buyers into buying their products. Check whether the brand logo or name is legit by comparing it with other products made by the same company. You can identify red flags by seeing differences in the layout, fonts, or spelling.

Get a Jewelry Piece That Is Worth Your Investment

Whether buying jewelry for yourself or as a gift, you want to get the best. Therefore, use the indicators above to avoid falling prey to low-quality jewelry. Remember that one indicator isn’t enough to make the jewelry qualify as quality. Instead, use at least three indicators to make your conclusion.

Additionally, if the jewelry has a surprisingly low price tag, be careful before buying it. If you still need clarification about a piece of jewelry, consult a reputable jewelry dealer for advice.

