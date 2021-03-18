Taipei Fashion Week FW21

In the hopes to reconnect people during these uncertain times through the art of fashion,Taipei Fashion Week organized full physical runway shows on March 10th through 15th in correspondence with international norms. The Autumn/Winter edition follows a year since the outbreak of a global pandemic, and a period in which Taiwan has made great strides in epidemic prevention. Government- sponsored Taipei Fashion Week hopes the power of fashion behind 13 individual shows and the Young Talent-Student showcase will inspire introspection, enlightenment and enrich creative dynamics in the city.

#DAMUR

Designers Shih-Shun Huang questions overproduction while proposing scientific and economical design alternatives. His # kiosk collection, upcycled waste cloth and fabric to re-create value, proposing a new vision for the development of the industry.

ALLENKO3

Allen Ko deconstructs functional outfits and transforms them into experimental and practical urban styles. The “90: Evolution” collection deconstructs student uniforms and demonstrates “orderly rebellion”.

BOB Jian

Specializing in gowns that highlight the female form, BOB Jian has customized designs for over 100 celebrities since 2011. Inspired by childhood memories of temple fairs, the A/W collection is a modern transformation of traditional costumes with colorful combinations of oriental patterns.

C JEAN

Designer Chun-Yuan Jean focuses on traditional craft and fabric development while carefully taking inspiration from nature’s colors. The clean lines and elegance of her “Lost Birds” collection is underscored by the disappearing species, drawing attention to the link between the decline of birds and our planet’s forest degradation.

DLEET

Designer Lee Bei is known for avant-garde but highly practical styles. Titled “Time-Pausing”, Bei explores the ambiguous period of pieces with minimalist silhouettes, black and white basic tones and concepts of deconstruction and reorganization.

DOUCHANGLEE

Stephane Dou and Changlee Yugin convey innovative contemporary concepts that are sleek yet dramatic, retro and futuristic. Their “Real World” collection identifies new balances where classic components and tech materials coexist with new artistic perspectives.

GIOIA PAN

Gioia Pan’s “Interfusion” collection emphasizes texture and design with originality through elegant, retro, romantic and classic knitted styles.

INF

Designer Kuo Wei balances versatility and structure, while advocating for sustainable design. Inspired by the changing retail landscapes in Taiwan, the A/W collection is produced with plastic bags and uses patterns and embroidery to transform cultural elements.

ISABELLE WEN

Isabelle Wen has been a leading fashion designer in Taiwan for 25 years. Her A/W collection, “Roman Roland”, highlights elegant and feminine cutting of crystal chip-like material, natural silk and linen in a mix of classic, modern, raw and sophisticated design.

SIEVSON

Emerging designer Jill Shen questions the fate of the future in her “2062 MORN” collection through a conceptual blend of avant-garde design and feminine postures.

SHIATZY CHEN

Designer Wang Chen Tsai-Hsia offers powerful silhouettes and glamorous evening looks with signature embroidery and poetic textures to provide a message of hope following a year of global pandemic.

SILZENCE Men

Designer Jun-Liang Chen seeks to innovate fashion by focusing on local culture, humanity, social issues and traditional craft. His “Void Color” collection juxtaposes plain basics with elegant local components and contrasts color with oriental lines.

UUIN

With collective experience in concert costumes, high-end couture and innovative functional outfits, founders Tzutsao Liu, Andrea Liu and Van Lin ensure comfort and sophistication in each garment. The “Gardeners” collection highlights how citizens have united to resist chaos during the pandemic, just like gardeners cultivating their homeland.

YOUNG TALENT-STUDENT SHOW

For the first partnership between the Ministry of Culture and Ministry of Education, fashion design students from Ling Tung University, Shu-Te University, Fu Jen Catholic University and Shih Chien University were provided resources and an international stage to highlight pioneering concepts on sustainability and technology.

##

Learn More

tpefw.com

With love,

FWO