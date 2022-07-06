Sneakers continue to be the shoe of choice for anyone who wants to nail that cool yet casual, off-duty model look. Worn with everything from the hottest athleisure pieces to designer suits and dresses, it’s the shoe that never goes out of style.

However, not all sneakers are created equal as some are highly valued in certain fashion-forward circles. Consider the Yeezy, Kanye West’s sneakers that are a huge celebrity favorite. A few years ago, the Yeezy 350v2 reportedly sold out in minutes and even crashed a few shopping sites. Then there’s the Balenciaga Track Sneakers, which are a favorite among K-pop stars. Sneaker trends come and go every season, but some are destined to become a staple item throughout the year due to their versatility, comfort factor, and their ability to be dressed up or down. Here are the sneaker trends to amp up your style all year round.

Colorblock Sneakers

A clean, all-white sneaker is a must-have in any wardrobe, but if you want to make a fashion statement, consider getting a pair of colorblock sneakers. They’re perfect to wear in the summer with a cute strappy mini dress or shorts, but they also look fresh in the colder months when paired with jeans and a long coat. Choose sneakers with a classic shape and contrasting colors to make the most of this trend.

Some of the best colorblock sneakers out there include the Tory Burch Tory sneaker, which elegantly combines neutral shades of chocolate brown, charcoal grey, salmon pink, black, and white in a lightweight shoe. Meanwhile, fans of bright colors will love the Nike Air Force 1 Shadow, which features shades of bright yellow, pink, and blue with a houndstooth pattern in black and white on a flexible and comfortable shoe. The latter can be cleaned in the washing machine, but place it in a mesh bag to safely clean your shoes in the washer.

Platform Sneakers

Y2K fashion is back, which means that platform sneakers are hot again. They’re best worn with early 2000 favorites such as baggy or bootcut jeans, but they also work nicely with a flowing dress topped with a jean jacket. Look for platform sneakers in a neutral color such as white, off-white, or beige, and make sure to try it on before buying to ensure that it cushions and supports your feet. Consider getting shoes that aren’t too high since they could increase the risk of falls and put a strain on your feet. Some of the best platform sneakers include the Superga 2790 Nappa, the Converse platforms, and Puma’s Mayze Glow Women’s Sneakers.

Blinged-out Sneakers

Sneakers with a touch of bling are all rage, and they’re awesome whether you’re posing on the red carpet or going to the club with friends. For subtle embellishment, get Nike’s upgraded Air Force 1, which has a diamond-encrusted lace lock from Bobby White. Maximalists will love Gucci’s Screener sneakers, which have crystals all over them. For a tough, rock and roll vibe, there’s the Valentino Rockstud, which features black studs on a metallic sneaker.

The right sneaker can upgrade even the most basic look. Consider these sneaker trends to amp up your personal style and stay comfortable throughout the year.

