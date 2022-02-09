Runway 7 Producing Full Schedule Of Highly Anticipated Shows For NYFW February 2022

Runway 7 Kicks Off with SohoMuse x Runway 7 present RunwayMuse, a fashion competition; Full Roster of Established and Indie Designers Ready to Debut Fall 2022 Collections Includes Chloe Pearl, Youngest Designer to show at NYFW, Malan Breton, first runway presentation by Gaucho – Buenos Aires, and first-ever fashion collection from Susanne Bartsch

Vertical one stop fashion platform Runway 7 announces they will be producing a full roster of events with more than 30 designers during February 2022 New York Fashion Week. All the exciting shows, performances and installations on the Runway 7 calendar will be held at Sony Hall at 235 W 46th Street, near the Paramount Hotel on Thursday, February 10th and Friday, February 11th.

An expansive style marketplace and the only hybrid platform of its kind, Runway 7 is currently offering tickets for presale through the Runway 7 website, with different levels of seating available for all shows, including front row seats and VIP tables with cocktail service.

Returning to the Runway 7 stage this season to debut their Fall 2022 Collections are Potro, from acclaimed Forbes contributor Joseph DeAcetis and influencer fashion brand CHICK. Nightlife impresario and fashion icon, Susanne Bartsch, will debut the inaugural collection of her new fashion brand, Bartschland, in a show that is not to be missed and social media influencer and xennial, Chloe Pearl, will make history as the youngest designer to show at NYFW when she debuts the first collection from her eponymous, size-inclusive lingerie brand, which promotes self-love and femininity. Argentinian luxury fashion and lifestyle brand Gaucho – Buenos Aires will present dual collection with looks for both women and men, including unisex ponchos and large-brimmed hats in a show featuring a performance by powerhouse all-male percussive dance company Che Malambo. The show will be closed by model, influencer, and actor Neels Visser, who has 2.1 million Instagram followers.

Dancing with the Stars alum Nicole Volynets, ASBAR, Peach & Penny, and Lordvan will showcase new collections for Fall 2022 at Runway 7 at NYFW in exciting presentations filled with high drama and decadent fashions. Also showing this season are award winning designer, photographer, producer, music video director and costumer designer Malan Breton, Trans Clothing Company, Hawaiian brands Lotus & Lime and Ola Hou Designs, blk top Kope, Riddim Driven, sustainable brand Only by AM, the Chilean brand Nicoletta Valentina, Hattie & George, DIYAAR, Maris Equi and Burning Guitars.

In partnership with SohoMuse, the professional networking website for the global creative community, Runway 7 will produce a live runway competition featuring the best in upcoming talent on Thursday, February 10th at 1pm to be both live-streamed and showcased in front of a live audience of fashion insiders, influencers, press, and buyers, featuring two looks each from a curated selection of graduating fashion design students. The collaboration will be officially known as SohoMuse x Runway 7 present RunwayMuse. The show and competition, hosted by Billboard recording artist Consuelo Vanderbilt Costin, will be judged by a panel that includes Paper Magazine editor-at-large Mickey Boardman, celebrated journalist and style expert Joseph DeAcetis, fashion business coach Elliot Carlyle, and iconic Indian American fashion designer, actress and model Debbie Dickinson, and CFDA member Naeem Khan, who presented his Spring / Summer 2020 collection at Runway 7 at NYFW in September 2021. The first prize winner as well as the second and third runners up will be awarded the exclusive opportunity to showcase their own original collections during the September 2022 Runway 7 NYFW event; the first prize winner will be awarded an original 20-piece collection; the first runner-up will be awarded a 15-piece collection; and the second runner-up will be awarded a 10-piece collection. In addition to a professionally produced runway show during NYFW in September 2022, all winners will have their lines featured in the SohoMuse Marketplace, an e-commerce retail platform. Each designer will have an e-boutique designated specifically for direct-to-consumer sales, and online exposure for one year.

Runway 7 is a vertical platform that is paving the way for the next generation of fashion designers by offering a world class platform and fashion incubator for independent designers and renowned brands alike to showcase their collections each season. They not only give a platform for designers to show but also offer production and manufacturing services to their designers. From development to runway to retail stores – they also offer brands buyer introductions – Runway 7 takes a 360-degree approach in working with their brand partners.

Due to the rise in COVID cases ahead of NYFW, all individuals entering a show venue must provide full course COVID-19 vaccination proof consistent with state and federal law. Masks must be worn indoors at all times, except in designated eating and drinking areas. Models will not be required to wear masks while walking the runway and there will be reduced guest capacity in show venues with appropriate spacing.

Recognized as the first and only hybrid of its kind, Runway 7 Fashion is a vertical one-stop fashion platform representing the best in cultural diversity by integrating international designers, media celebrities and commerce every season. Runway 7 not only has the capability of offering its designers production to develop their collection samples but strives for excellence in presenting the season’s must see shows, performances and installations as well. Their expansive style marketplace offers guests a true experiential even both in person and online to directly engage with brands and designers. www.runway7fashion.com

