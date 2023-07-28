Rounded Up Best Laser Hair Removal Tools for Removing Body Hair

Hair removal can be quite a hassle, causing both physical and metaphorical discomfort. Shaving often feels like a tedious and time-consuming task, while waxing proves to be painful and costly.

Whether you seek temporary or permanent hair removal for your face or body, there are products available that you’ll want to try. To help you find the best hair removal tools on the market, we dedicated hours to research, assessing each product’s effectiveness, speed, and painlessness in removing hair.

In this guide, we are presenting you the 15 best at home laser hair removal devices in 2023.

1. Ulike Sapphire Air3 IPL Hair Removal Handset

Introducing the best at home laser hair removal product, Ulike Sapphire Air3 IPL Hair Removal Handset. It is a groundbreaking device that brings salon-quality hair removal directly to your doorstep. Say farewell to the inconvenience and cost of traditional hair removal methods as you embrace a future of silky-smooth skin.

Engineered with state-of-the-art IPL (Intense Pulsed Light) technology, the Ulike Sapphire Air3 offers an efficient and enduring solution for tackling unwanted hair. By targeting the hair follicles, IPL effectively inhibits their growth, leaving your skin flawlessly hair-free.

With consistent use, significant hair reduction is achievable, making the Ulike Sapphire Air3 a valuable investment for your self-care regimen. Featuring a user-friendly interface, this handset allows for effortless customization of treatment settings, ensuring optimal comfort and remarkable outcomes tailored to your unique skin and hair type.

Moreover, the Ulike Sapphire Air3 boasts a spacious treatment window, enabling swift and thorough coverage of larger areas such as legs, arms, and the back. Embrace the liberation of permanent hair reduction with the Ulike Sapphire Air3 IPL Hair Removal Handset, and welcome a future where smooth confidence reigns supreme.

Price: $329.00 USD (Get it for $279 with a $50 OFF coupon at official website)

Pros:

Sapphire Ice-cooling Technology ensures a soothing 50°F skin temperature and safeguards against potential heat damage while focusing the IPL pulse light exclusively on the hair follicles.

Experience the convenience of achieving a comprehensive hair removal session for your entire body in just a mere 7 minutes.

Unlock the full potential of this product with 3 energy modes at your disposal: Soft mode, Body mode, and Power mode.

This hair removal device not only saves you money but also adds more value to your precious time.

With a weight of merely 271 grams, this device is exceptionally lightweight.

Cons:

A significant drawback of this IPL hair removal device is its limited compatibility with different skin tones and hair types.

User Experience:

Irin – 5 Star

My experience with the Ulike Sapphire Air3 IPL Hair Removal Handset has been amazing. It brings together the convenience of at-home treatments and the exceptional results you’d expect from a professional. The device is incredibly user-friendly, comfortable to use, and offers customizable options to suit your specific needs. With regular use, it achieves impressive hair reduction, giving me the confidence of beautifully smooth skin. If you’re tired of traditional hair removal methods and looking for a more effective and long-lasting solution, I highly recommend giving this product a try.

2. Ulike Sapphire Air+ IPL Hair Removal Handset

The Ulike Sapphire Air+ IPL handset presents itself as an exquisite permanent hair removal device at home, adorned with a captivating dark green hue and elegant golden accents.

At one end, you’ll find a convenient connection port, while the other end features a generous light window. Moreover, its flat bottom end enables the effortless standing of the device. With a lightweight design of just 280 grams, it provides a comfortable grip, ensuring ease throughout your hair removal process.

Experience the remarkable benefits of the Ulike Sapphire AIR+ Dark Green IPL Hair Removal Handset and witness a significant decrease in hair growth. Equipped with cutting-edge ice-cooling technology, this device intelligently regulates surface temperature upon contact with your skin, ensuring a hazard-free experience.

Discover a painless, user-friendly solution that delivers highly effective results. Suitable for both facial and body use, including the face, chin, upper lip, neck, sideburns, underarms, bikini line, legs, arms, chest, and stomach.

Price: $299.00 USD (Get it for $249 with a $50 OFF coupon at official website)

Pros:

Simultaneously provides a cooling effect to your skin and delivers zaps.

Includes a razor and protective goggles as part of the package.

Effectively operates on both facial and body areas.

Ensures a burn-free experience.

Simple to use and endorsed by dermatologists for your peace of mind.

Cons:

Requires four weeks of consistent usage to witness visible results.

User Experience:

Samantha – 5 Star

I have had an outstanding experience with the Ulike Sapphire Air+ IPL Hair Removal Handset. Its impressive design, lightweight build, and ice-cooling technology truly set it apart in the market. This device provides a painless and user-friendly solution that delivers remarkably effective results. Whether you’re new to hair removal or an experienced user, investing in the Ulike Sapphire Air+ is a fantastic choice for achieving significant hair reduction and enjoying the luxury of silky-smooth, hair-free skin.

3. Philips Lumea Prestige – Best Hair Removal Device

The Philips Lumea Prestige is a groundbreaking solution for achieving long-lasting hair removal right in the comfort of your own home. Meticulously crafted with cutting-edge technology and supported by extensive research, this device offers an unparalleled hair removal experience.

By harnessing the power of Intense Pulsed Light (IPL), the Philips Lumea Prestige effectively targets hair follicles, leading to a noticeable reduction in hair growth. Its SmartSkin sensor technology intelligently adapts the light intensity to your unique skin tone, guaranteeing both safety and optimal effectiveness.

With a generously sized treatment window and the convenience of cordless operation, the Lumea Prestige effortlessly caters to various body areas. Embrace the advantages of this highly recommended device, endorsed by dermatologists, capable of delivering up to 92% hair reduction in a mere three treatments. Embark on your journey towards beautifully smooth, hair-free skin with the Philips Lumea Prestige.

Price: $637.95 USD

Pros:

Three exceptional attachments stand out from the rest.

Certified with CE and backed by clinical evidence.

Ideal for a wide range of body areas, including the face, body, and more.

Cons:

Not certified by the FDA.

Offers cordless operation with a runtime of up to 30 minutes.

User Experience:

Ava – 4 Star

My experience with the Philips Lumea Prestige for at-home hair removal has been a combination of positive and negative aspects. On the positive side, the device offers three impressive attachments and is supported by clinical evidence and certification from CE. However, it’s important to note that the device lacks FDA certification, which may raise concerns about its safety and effectiveness. Additionally, the cordless operation has a limited runtime of just 30 minutes, which can be inconvenient for longer treatment sessions.

4. Braun Silk·Expert Pro 5 – IPL Hair Removal

Braun Silk·Expert Pro 5 is a game-changing advancement in at home laser hair removal that redefines effectiveness and precision. This device harnesses cutting-edge IPL (Intense Pulsed Light) technology, delivering a professional-grade laser hair removal machine experience right in the comfort of your own home.

The Braun Silk·Expert Pro 5 caters to individual pain thresholds with its wide range of intensity settings, effortlessly adjustable to suit personal preferences. Boasting advanced IPL technology, it automatically adapts to your unique skin tone, ensuring utmost safety throughout the process.

With 3 power modes—normal, sensitive, and extra sensitive—it easily accommodates various skin types. Unmatched in speed, this device stands as one of the fastest at home laser hair removal solutions, making the experience time-efficient and highly effective. Although lacking an LED display for treatment tracking, it offers peace of mind with its impressive 3-year manufacturer’s warranty and free shipping.

Price: $299.99 USD

Pros:

Obtained FDA clearance for utmost safety.

Achieve results that last for an extended duration.

Offers a wide range of intensity levels to choose from.

Cons:

Not suitable for use on the face.

Comes with a higher price tag.

Designed for skin tones that are not deeply pigmented.

User Experience

Sabina – 4 Star

After using this product, I can say that it provides a high-quality hair removal experience at home, adjusting to individual pain levels and skin tones for safety. With its three power modes and fast performance, it delivers effective results. But the absence of an LED display for treatment tracking and its unsuitability for facial use might be drawbacks. Moreover, its higher price and limited compatibility with deeply pigmented skin tones could discourage certain users.

5. Tria – Best Laser Hair Removal Machine

Tria Beauty Hair-Removal Laser 4X is an extraordinary laser hair removal at home solution for achieving silky, hair-free skin in the comfort of your home. This laser hair removal machine harnesses professional-grade laser technology to deliver highly effective and long-lasting hair removal results.

Built with diode lasers, the same technology used by many clinics, Tria laser hair removal devices are trusted for their exceptional performance. The LED screen provides helpful guidance during treatment and displays the remaining battery life, ensuring a seamless experience.

The Tria Hair Removal Laser 4X incorporates intelligent scanning of skin and hair tone, granting access to safe usage. It automatically selects the appropriate setting for each individual, considering both comfort and effectiveness.

Price: $499 USD

Pros:

Features an LED display during the treatment.

Recommended by dermatologists and cleared by the FDA

Suitable for both dark and light hair types.

Cons:

Exceeding the $300 mark in terms of expenses.

Not compatible with darker skin tones.

Needs to be charged.

User Experience:

Evelyn – 4 Star

My experience with the Tria Beauty Hair-Removal Laser 4X has been both good and bad. It intelligently adjusts settings for each user, with an LED display for guidance. However, it is expensive, not suitable for darker skin tones, and requires charging.

6. Nood – At-Home IPL Hair Removal

Nood is the leading brand in permanent hair removal at home, and proudly presents itself as the ultimate solution for “#1 Permanent Hair Removal.” Among their highly sought-after products, The Flasher 2.0 stands out as their flagship device, harnessing the power of intense pulsed light (IPL) technology. It guarantees remarkable affordability compared to traditional hair removals methods such as waxing or laser treatments in the long run.

Nood laser hair removal device has gained immense popularity among users for its exceptional performance in delivering Brazilian laser treatments at home. It incorporates a gentle, multi-wavelength light that offers a slightly less uncomfortable experience without compromising on effectiveness.

Price: $270.00 USD

Pros:

Testers have reported that it is gentle on sensitive skin, particularly in the bikini area.

This versatile product can be utilized in any area where hair growth occurs.

Experience a sensation-free journey.

Cons:

With a limited capacity of 6,000 flashes, the device will require replacement within a span of two to three years.

You have to wait up to 8 weeks to witness noticeable results.

Designed specifically for darker hair colors and may not be suitable for lighter hair shades.

User Experience:

Inaya – 4 Star

Nood’s Flasher 2.0 IPL device is affordable, gentle on sensitive skin, and versatile for various areas. But one of its drawbacks is it has a limited lifespan of 6,000 flashes, results may take 8 weeks to show, and it’s best for darker hair colors, not ideal for lighter shades.

7. SmoothSkin Bare+ Ultrafast IPL Technology

When simplicity and speed are your top priorities, look no further than SmoothSkin’s Bare +. This streamlined version of our acclaimed Best Overall pick offers a user-friendly design for quick and efficient use.

Equipped with the brand’s powerful FDA-cleared IPL technology and a safety skin sensor, it ensures optimal safety and effectiveness. With an impressive rate of 100 flashes per minute, you can complete a full-body treatment in approximately 10 minutes.

Unlike devices with multiple settings, the Bare + simplifies the experience with just two modes: stamp and glide. While it requires a bit more consistency in treatments (every 2-4 weeks for maintenance), if you prefer short yet regular sessions, this is the ideal best ipl hair removal device for you.

Price: $289.99 USD

Pros:

Achieve a complete laser treatment for your entire body in a mere 10 minutes.

Ideal for safely treating various areas including legs, bikini line, underarms, and face.

Cons:

This particular device requires a higher frequency of use compared to other options.

This device is not compatible with grey, red, blonde, or red-blonde hair colors.

User Experience:

Lucy – 4 Star

I recently purchased SmoothSkin’s Bare + IPL device, and it offers a convenient and speedy experience with a user-friendly design. Its FDA-cleared IPL technology and safety skin sensor ensure safety and effectiveness. The standout feature is its impressive 100 flashes per minute, allowing for a full-body treatment in just around 10 minutes. However, it requires more frequent use for maintenance (every 2-4 weeks) and is not compatible with gray, red, blonde, or red-blonde hair colors.

8. Remington iLight Ultra – Best Hair Removal Solution

The Remington iLight Ultra is a revolutionary hair removal solution that brings salon-quality results to the comfort of your home. By utilizing state-of-the-art Intense Pulsed Light (IPL) technology, this advanced device offers a convenient and highly effective method for achieving long-lasting hair reduction.

Designed with a sleek and intuitive interface, the Remington iLight Ultra is versatile, catering to various body areas including legs, arms, underarms, bikini line, and even the face. It ensures a safe and personalized treatment experience based on your unique skin type with a built-in skin tone sensor.

Price: N/A

Pros:

Operates directly from a main power source, eliminating the need for charging.

The ultra-fast flash feature ensures a swift and efficient hair removal experience.

Effortlessly keep track of your treatments with the aid of the companion app, ensuring a seamless monitoring experience.

Cons:

Not suitable for use on darker skin tones or lighter hair colors.

Lacks portability, making it a non-portable option.

User Experience:

Elena – 4 star

My experience with Remington iLight Ultra has both positives and negatives. On the positive side, it operates directly from a main power source, eliminating the need for charging. The ultra-fast flash feature makes the hair removal process swift and efficient, saving time. The companion app helps track treatments and schedule sessions. But it’s not suitable for darker skin tones or lighter hair colors, which is disappointing. Also, it lacks portability, restricting its use to home only.

9. Silk’n Infinity – Best Hair Removal Treatment

The Silk’n Infinity device employs galvanic energy to gently open your pores, allowing the light to target thick, resistant hairs at their roots with improved effectiveness to efficiently eliminate coarse hair. With its quartz bulb, it offers a quicker reload time, allowing for more pulses to be delivered within a shorter time frame.

According to the brand, you can expect a remarkable 92 percent reduction in hair growth after just eight treatments, with some customers even reporting incredible results in a shorter duration. Equipped with an FDA clearance, the device incorporates a built-in skin sensor to ensure the usage of safe energy levels, although a few users mentioned instances where it didn’t flash due to inadequate skin contact.

Furthermore, Silk’n Infinity features a convenient app that enables you to track your treatments and receive reminders for the next session, adding to its overall appeal.

Price: $300.30 USD

Pros:

No cartridge replacement is required, offering a hassle-free experience.

Can be used on a wide range of skin tones and hair colors.

Includes a moisturizing body lotion for added hydration.

Cons:

Priced at a higher range compared to some alternatives.

Requires a direct connection to a power source for operation.

It may take up to five months to begin observing noticeable results.

User Experience:

Ruby – 3.5 Star

I have been using the Silk’n Infinity device for at-home hair removal, and overall, it’s been positive. It uses galvanic energy to open pores and targets stubborn hairs effectively. The quartz bulb allows quick reloading for more pulses. But one of the negative sides is its price compared to alternatives, requires a power source, and takes up to five months for noticeable results.

10. DEESS Series 3 Hair Removal System

DEESS Series 3 Hair Removal System is an innovative solution that brings professional-quality hair reduction to the convenience of your home. Powered by advanced IPL (Intense Pulsed Light) technology, this state-of-the-art device delivers outstanding performance at an affordable price point.

With its ergonomic design and intuitive interface, the DEESS Series 3 provides a seamless hair removal experience. It can be used on multiple body areas, including the face, arms, legs, underarms, and bikini line, catering to your specific requirements. This product ensures safe and effective treatments tailored to your unique skin type with a skin tone sensor.

Price: $299.98 USD

Pros:

Features an automatic flash mode for effortless operation.

Incorporates innovative built-in ice-cool technology for added comfort during treatments.

Cons:

The cord length could benefit from being extended further.

The product may be considered slightly expensive when evaluated at its full price.

User Experience

Anna – 3.5 Star

DEESS Series 3 Hair Removal System offers convenient, professional-quality hair reduction at home. Designed with ergonomics for a seamless experience, it features an intuitive interface and automatic flash mode. However, limitations include a short cord length and a relatively higher price.

11. Silk’n Flash & Go Express

The Silk’n Flash & Go Express is a conveniently compact device, making it an ideal follicle-zapper to carry in your purse. While it may not offer immediate results, it serves as an excellent option for gradually reducing hair growth or as a maintenance tool. Who wants to bother with razors during a beach vacation, after all?

Experience the efficiency of this rapid-acting Flash&Go variant, which has received FDA clearance. With its quartz bulb and innovative Home Pulsed Light (HPL) technology, it effortlessly diminishes hair density with a simple button press, offering remarkable results in just 20 minutes. Achieve noticeably smoother skin in no time with this advanced device.

Price: $329.00 USD

Pros:

Small and highly portable, making it ideal for convenient on-the-go usage.

Delivers a soothing and irritation-free experience.

An excellent choice for precise and targeted hair removal.

Cons:

Experiences occasional shutdowns at regular intervals.

Not suitable or advised for individuals with dark or tanned skin tones.

User Experience:

Maria – 3.5 Star

I tried the Silk’n Flash & Go Express for hair removal. It’s small and compact, easy to carry. The process was painless and convenient, but the device occasionally shuts down and isn’t suitable for dark or tanned skin tones.

12. Kenzzi IPL Laser Hair Removal Handset

Kenzzi IPL Laser Hair Removal Handset is an innovative device that offers salon-grade hair removal results from the comfort of your own home. We couldn’t help but notice this hidden gem from Kenzzi, primarily due to its five adjustable power settings. This feature allows you to personalize the treatment based on your skin tone, hair color, and even your pain threshold.

To achieve optimal results, it is crucial to follow the manual instructions diligently, and you can expect visible improvements within five weeks of consistent usage. What’s more, this device works swiftly in under 10 minutes, making it a perfect companion for those with a busy lifestyle. It’s important to note, though, that this particular device may not be suitable for individuals with deeper skin tones, as highlighted by the brand.

Price: $199.00 USD

Pros:

Priced at less than $300, providing an affordable hair removal solution.

Designed for effective and safe use on facial areas.

Offers a versatile range of five intensity levels to cater to individual preferences and needs.

Cons:

This product is not suitable for individuals with darker skin tones.

User Experience:

Rose – 3.5 Star

The Kenzzi IPL Laser Hair Removal Handset has truly revolutionized my hair removal routine. This remarkable device delivers professional-quality results right at home. Its unique feature of five adjustable power settings allows me to customize the treatment to perfectly match my skin tone, hair color, and even my pain tolerance. However, it’s worth noting that individuals with deeper skin tones should carefully consider compatibility before making a purchase.

13. SilkPro Laser Hair Removal System

Another hair removal product is SilkPro Laser Hair Removal System. This device utilizes a longer pulse width and wavelength to effectively reach and penetrate the hair follicle with a distinctive 810nm diode laser.

You can experience the convenience of five selectable intensity levels, ranging from a gentle and comfortable setting to a powerful and highly effective one. Also, you can achieve professional-quality results in the comfort of your own home, eliminating the need for salon visits.

Price: $499.00 USD

Pros:

This device is suitable for individuals with light to medium skin tones.

Provides the most effective professional-grade hair removal experience in the comfort of your own home.

Cons:

This product is not recommended for individuals with darker skin tones.

Comes with a higher price tag.

User Experience:

Daisy – 3.5 Star

I tried the SilkPro Laser Hair Removal System, and it exceeded my expectations. The device has five intensity levels for customizable treatments at home. But it’s not suitable for darker skin tones and comes with a higher price tag.

14. Kenzzi IPL Handset Pro

Kenzzi IPL Handset Pro is a hair-removing tool that can safely remove unwanted hair. Including bikini, Brazilian, underarms, legs, and face, this hair-removing product works everywhere that hair grows. It uses a pain-free light-based technology and you can see the results in 90 days or less. Also, this product ensures you a 90-day money-back guarantee.

Price: $249.00 USD

Pros:

Effectively targets hair growth in all areas of the body.

Features a comprehensive digital display for easy and intuitive operation.

Cons:

Patience is required to witness visible results.

The product price is quite high.

User Experience:

Sara – 3.5 Star

I have been trying the Kenzzi IPL Handset Pro for hair removal, and overall, it was a satisfactory experience. It claims to safely remove hair from various areas and uses pain-free light-based technology for visible results in 90 days or less. The device has a comprehensive digital display for easy operation. However, it requires patience to see results and comes with a higher price tag.

15. Silk’n Tightra – Best Laser Hair Removal Solution

Silk’n Tightra is a safe and effective, best laser hair removal solution for intimate wellness. This clinically tested device utilizes Radio Frequency technology to tighten pelvic floor muscles, reduce urinary incontinence, enhance sexual function, and improve vulvovaginal appearance.

Developed by Silk’n, a global leader in home-use medical aesthetic devices, Tightra brings the benefits of non-invasive Radio Frequency energy to the convenience of your own home. Experience the transformative power of this over-the-counter vaginal tightening device.

Price: $349.00 USD

Pros:

Enhanced bladder management.

See noticeable results in just 4 weeks.

Cons:

Regular upkeep sessions may be necessary to maintain the desired results.

Individual outcomes may vary in terms of the effectiveness of Silk’n Tightra.

User Experience:

Nyla – 3.5 Star

I tried Silk’n Tightra for intimate wellness, and it proved safe and effective. This device uses Radio Frequency technology to tighten pelvic floor muscles, reduce incontinence, enhance sexual function, and improve vulvovaginal appearance. Developed by Silk’n, it offers a non-invasive transformative experience at home. Regular sessions showed noticeable results in four weeks, but upkeep is required, and effectiveness may vary.

Conclusion

To conclude the whole subject, after carefully testing all the best at home laser hair removal tools, we found that all of them are quite helpful and top notch in their own ways. But the user experience and effectiveness may vary as all laser hair removal machines are not suitable for everyone.

In that sense, we will recommend you the Ulike Sapphire Air3 and Ulike Sapphire Air+ IPL Hair Removal Handset as the best laser hair removal tools out there. Why? Because of all the features, satisfaction, user experience offered by these 2 laser hair removal at home. You can still try others as they can be suitable for you as well.

