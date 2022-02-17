RNWY X Tiffany Ann The Label Interview

We’re expecting great things from Tiffany Nichols, founder and CEO of Tiffany Ann The Label, a women’s online clothing boutique based in the Houston, TX area.

She launched her business in April of 2021 out of a love for fashion and desire to curate collections to help women “outwardly express their personality and the love they have for themselves.”

Prior to launching Tiffany Ann The Label, she was a lifestyle and beauty digital content creator and speaker. She held the title of Brand & Marketing Manager for a haircare and beauty brand and currently works as the Sales & Market Activations Director for a Houston-based haircare and beauty brand.



Tiffany Ann

Q: HOW DID YOU GET INTO FASHION?

Tiffany Ann The Label was founded out of my love and passion to curate collections to help women display the ultimate confidence. I wanted to give women another avenue for self expression. Fashion to me is an expression of one’s self and I love pieces that reflect sophistication, classiness, with a sprinkle of sex appeal. Things that reflect my own sense of style and pieces that I love. I want pieces that can be for the on-the-go woman, the stay at home mom, the city socialite, and the date night queen. We have a little something for everyone for whatever occasion.

On our website, you can find dresses, tops, jeans, two-piece sets, lounge wear, etc… We currently offer sizes from S-XL in most items and are working to expand into plus sizes. We release new collections on average once or twice a month to keep things fresh and to provide options.

Wherever you go, you should always look your best and I have pieces that help you do just that.

Q: HAVE YOU FACED ANY CHALLENGES AS A NEW ENTREPRENEUR?

As an entrepreneur, I have faced a few challenges and lessons learned throughout this journey. When owning a clothing boutique, you depend on your vendors to follow through with their commitments and many times that is just not the case. I have learned to be flexible and to always have a plan B, C, & D. Expect the unexpected has definitely become a motto for me now.

I’ve experienced other obstacles as it relates to branding, campaign executions, trademarking, etc. There is a lot that goes on behind the scenes that can make anyone want to quit and give up, but if it’s a passion of yours that drive will help you persevere.

Q: WHAT ARE YOUR BUSINESS GOALS?

I really want to work on growth and expansion in 2022 as I continue to scale my business. We plan on adding accessories as an offering and will bring jewelry back to our website. Also, as mentioned before, we want to offer plus-sizes as well. These additions will help us tap into other markets and will help broaden our customer base.

2022 is all about being BIGGER and BETTER!

