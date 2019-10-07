Rita Vinieris Debuts Gorgeous Alyne and Rivini Collections for Fall 2020

RIVINI by Rita Vinieris and ALYNE were a dream to behold; two gorgeous collections of fairytale-worthy gowns.

These gorgeous gowns felt as if they had walked out of a utopian society, featuring delicate lace, exquisitely intricate floral appliqués, and flattering structured silhouettes and bold capes.



Rivini

RIVINI by Rita Vinieris is perfect for the modern bride, while still maintaining the allure of more traditional bridal gowns with an edge. ALYNE by Rita Vinieris is an ethereal and dreamlike collection for the whimsical bride. Both RIVINI and ALYNE wowed crowds during private appointments in the ultra-chic Rita Vinieris showroom. Guests enjoyed sipping on San Pellegrino, Acqua Panna, and Chambord as they previewed the new collections.



Understated Opulence

“I was inspired by mystical & captivating European Castles. Fall 2020 was an exploration of deconstructing the old and iconic silhouettes and melding them with contemporary luxurious couture details. I played with Baroque inspired laces that have modern elements and refined European satins. By merging grandness with minimalism, the past with the present I reconstructed gowns that are both opulent yet understated.”

Presentation Program

LOOK 1 | WARWICK WITH EDINBURGH TRENCH

(ALYNE) Strapless fringed lace sheath with sheer skirt and satin belt detail

LOOK 2 | LEWES

(ALYNE) Fringed lace crop top and pants with ribbon accents

LOOK 3 | DROGO

(ALYNE) Delicately draped tulle gown with crystal beaded empire detail and slit

LOOK 4 | LOUVRE

(RIVINI) Mock neck satin crepe sheath with plunging open back detail

LOOK 5 | LINCOLN

(ALYNE) Cross-over draped neckline, empire waist detailed, crepe A-line sheath

LOOK 6 | CONWAY

(ALYNE) Sweetheart neckline flared sheath gown with draped swag sleeves

LOOK 7 | ANJONY

(RIVINI) Crepe ballerina neckline sheath with hand applied lace detail

LOOK 8 | NOTTINGHAM

(RIVINI) Off-the shoulder corset Baroque Guipure lace sheath

LOOK 9 | HYLTON

(RIVINI) Deep-V plunging corded Parisian lace gown with illusion tulle back detail

LOOK 10 | BELVOIR

(ALYNE) 3D Floral sparkle lace sheath with hand beaded straps

LOOK 11 | LUDLOW

(ALYNE) Ballerina neckline beaded lace ballgown

LOOK 12 | BLARNEY

(ALYNE) Beaded Baroque lace gown with illusion back and tiered textured skirt

LOOK 13 | CHAMBORD

(ALYNE) Voluminous tiered ballgown with plisse tulle and 3D floral lace bodice

LOOK 14 | KILKENNY

(ALYNE) Fringed lace deep-V A-line sheath with cap sleeve

LOOK 15 | CARDIFF

(ALYNE) Cap sleeve sweetheart flared sheath in Guipure lace

LOOK 16 | WILNECK

(ALYNE) Long sleeve square neckline sheath in embroidered lace with satin belt detail

LOOK 17 | MIRAMARE

(RIVINI) Voluminous cuffed sleeve, mock neck sheath with plunging open back neckline

LOOK 18 | WINDSOR WITH CAPE

(ALYNE) Deep- V satin flared gown

LOOK 19 | RICHMOND

(ALYNE) Architecturally draped fit & flare banded waist gown

LOOK 20 | ASHFORD

(ALYNE) Cross-over draped sweetheart ballgown with pockets

LOOK 21 | OXFORD

(RIVINI) Fit & flared deep sweet heart gown with regal back draped bow detail

LOOK 22 | ROCHESTER

(ALYNE) Embroidery in motion deep-V illusion sheath

LOOK 23 | STIRLING

(ALYNE) Floral lace tulle ballgown with plunging deep-V neckline

LOOK 24 | LANCASTER

(RIIVINI) Sculpted fit & flare silk gown with back bow twist detail

LOOK 25 | BERKLEY

(RIVINI) Hand appliqued floral lace fit & flare gown accented with cascading tulle

LOOK 26 | DURHAM

(ALYNE) Off-the-shoulder princess ballgown with beaded and embroidered lace

LOOK 27 | CARLISLE

(RIVINI) Alencon lace ballgown with gently draped lace bodice detail

LOOK 28 | VERSAILLES

(RIVINI) Imperial corset ballgown in Fleur de Rein lace

LOOK 29 | LEEDS

(RIVINI) Draped corset silk ballgown with slit

LOOK 30 | CARISBROOKE WITH CAPE

(RIVINI) Voluminous fit & flare embroidered lace corset gown

LOOK 31 | BILTMORE

(RIVINI) Alencon lace long sleeve grand ballgown with Deep-V

About

Born and raised in Canada, Rita studied economics at the University to Toronto yet her dream was to do something in design and tap into her ‘creative’ side. She went on to study fashion at the International Academy of Design and in 1995 launched her first collection of wedding dresses, RIVINI, which is now an international preeminent luxury bridal brand. Prior to creating Rivini and Alyne, Rita Vinieris worked as a designer for an evening dress company for 6 years, freelanced as a designer for Izod Lacoste Mens Canada, designed furs for the Japanese market and later was a design coordinator for Fairweather. “I love being able to help women find that perfect dress that expresses their personal style.”

