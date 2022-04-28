Reasons to Use Foundation Garments

Foundation garments have a long and noble history, from the corsets women wore in centuries past to modern-day bras and the shapewear much loved by the Kardashians.

Foundation garments are not essential. It’s perfectly OK to go around with everything hanging loose, but foundation garments do serve an important purpose. Let’s explore the reasons why you should choose suitable foundation garments below.

What are Foundation Garments?

The phrase ‘foundation garment’ is a broad one. It covers everything from bras, to bodices, corsets, shapewear, and even tights. Most women wear at least a bra but some own vast numbers of different foundation garments and wouldn’t dream of posting a selfie without wearing some type of shapewear. It’s easy to shop for foundation garments online and on the high street. For example, you can pick up Heist women’s underwear online or go for a personal fitting in a high-end lingerie store like Coco de Mer.

Look Great in What You Wear

The main reason why women wear foundation garments, aka underwear, is because it helps them look better in their clothing. Well-fitted foundation garments lift, shape, and smooth a woman’s body. This is not to say a woman would look terrible without a bra and knickers, but when these garments fit correctly, they offer support and smooth out lumps and bumps, which in turn ensures the fabric of an outer garment hangs correctly and in the way the designer intended.

Shapewear makes wearing figure-hugging dresses a dream. Instead of worrying your muffin top is going to spoil the line of a dress, you can relax and feel confident in photos and selfies. This brings us to the next reason why great foundation garments are so worth the money.

Feel More Confident

Confidence is a tenuous thing and all it takes is one careless remark to leave you feeling crushed. Many women lack confidence in their appearance. They believe (wrongly) that a few extra pounds here and there are unattractive, or their breasts are too small, large, or misshapen.

While foundation wear can’t fix any perceived faults, it can give you extra confidence by supporting and shaping your body. For example, a woman with above-average breasts benefits from a well-fitted bra because she knows her breasts are properly supported when she moves. A woman with smaller breasts can take confidence from wearing a padded bra that maximises her cleavage.

Even a relatively inexpensive garment like a pair of tights with slimming support can be a real confidence booster, simply because they smooth the lines of a dress or pair of tight-fitting trousers.

More Support

We’ve already touched on this point but it’s worth mentioning that foundation garments are essential for plus-size ladies with larger breasts. A supportive bra will help prevent backache and other problems caused by carrying two heavy breasts around.

Supportive foundation wear is also very important for other reasons, such as for women that enjoy high-impact sports. If you don’t believe foundation wear is a good investment, think again. The right garments are worth their weight in gold.

