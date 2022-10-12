Rami Al Ali White 4 Launch for Bridal Fashion Week

Rami Al Ali unveils White at New York Bridal Fashion Week, the highly anticipated 4th edition of the designer’s seasonal ready-to-wear evening and bridal collection.

Building upon the designer’s reverence for extraordinary craftmanship and iconic style, the collection eloquently explores the concepts of timelessness and femininity; setting forth a breathtaking edit of 16 exquisite new looks that redefine the notion of contemporary elegance. The occasion marks the second season that the acclaimed Dubai-based couturier has presented his celebrated White collection at New York’s prolific bi-annual bridal fashion event.

Rami Al Ali

Playing with a delicate palette of whites, ranging from refined tones of ivory and pearl to classic shades of snow and off-white, Al Ali embraces the full spectrum of possibilities to present a delicately nuanced perspective on romance and glamour. Beautifully structured shapes and flowing lines build upon the fashion house’s distinguished design codes, expertly fusing tradition with modernity to reveal an ethereal take on the modern-day fairytale. Featuring timeless princess cuts with dream-like draping and majestic trains alongside architecturally inspired, high-fashion silhouettes and understated, sleek A-lines, the collection celebrates the unique sartorial essence and uniqueness of each and every Rami Al Ali bride.

Rich materials and decadent details form the foundation of the outstanding collection, elevated further by the inimitable dexterity and artisanship of the Al Ali atelier. Sumptuous satins, delicate French laces and whimsical tulles are artfully adorned with ostrich feathers, handcrafted Swarovski crystal embroideries and immaculate beading to create exquisite gowns and veils that are designed to echo the sentiment of a once-in-a-lifetime occasion. A testament to the couturier’s acclaimed creative vision and his unwavering passion for uncompromising mastery and savoir-faire.

Spanning across the entirety of the collection is the immaculate attention to detail that is a hallmark of the Rami Al Ali brand; transforming every look into a one-of-a-kind creation that echoes an unforgettable appeal that transcends occasion and time.

