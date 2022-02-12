Namacheko FW22 Collection – L’aube sur la ville

Dilan Lurr sees Namacheko’s AW22 collection as a crossroads, the breaking of dawn, a beginning: “I started out the collection by thinking very Mesopotamian. It is where I am from, and it gives me sense of pride.

“I was thinking about the kings—Nebuchadnezzar, Gilgamesh, Lugalzagesi—everything from Uruk to the new Babylonian dynasty. It was the birth of knowledge and civilization as we know it.” Somewhere among the folkloric and the fever dream and Plato and your iPhone 11, cultural riches, awash in fur and mosses and erotic plastics, once again become Namacheko’s medium. Dominant ways of knowing, of writing history and geography, find no foothold here.”



Namacheko FW22

Speaking of riches, this collection was filmed in Belgium’s Knokke Casino. Édith Piaf and Eurovision hopefuls and Nikki de Saint Phalle all used this same carpeted portal by the sea. A mural by the Belgian artist Paul Delvaux presides over the scene, and beautiful women and mermaids ask what it means to live life as if it were a fable, a louche question that could trap or liberate us. Delvaux, like Namacheko, was interested in myths and origins and transitional spaces and how bodies move through them. Nothing could be more wonderfully melodramatic and decadent than unattainable women and shifting origin stories and gambling all your money away.

The Epic of Gilgamesh begins: “He had seen everything, had experienced all emotions, from exaltation to despair, had been granted a vision into the great mystery, the secret places, the primeval days before the Flood.” The gentlest and most delicate places and persons are those that remember, for to forget is a symptom of privilege. A mermaid might likewise feel this way, though she might cherish the flood, and so too might a painter whose sight has deteriorated, or a seaside fortune teller to whom visions no longer come, or a lonely man who has gained and spent a fortune on baccarat. We might also feel this way. We hope to become, like Namacheko’s models, heroes—librarians, warriors, chic grandmothers, handsome hipsters, self-aware kings, spooky painters—who are looking for the stone on which to recount their extraordinary lives. The Epic of Gilgamesh again: “Find the cornerstone and under it the copper box that is marked with his name. Unlock it. Open the lid. Take out the tablet of lapis lazuli. Read how Gilgamesh suffered all and accomplished all.” On these garments we read. Namacheko’s AW 22 collection seeks to be that hidden tablet, unearthed and to be etched with countless histories.

