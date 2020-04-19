Fashinnovation Worldwide Talks

Convened with support from the United Nations Office for Partnerships and in partnership with the Conscious Fashion Campaign, Fashinnovation will be hosting a 2-Day Worldwide Summit (free and 100% online), which will take plac‪e on April 20th‬ & 21st, 2020 kicking off Fashion Revolution Week, while encompassing the messaging of “Fashion Is to LOVE” – Virtual Unity, Real Action, One Heart.

Confirmed speakers include: Diane Von Furstenberg, Susan Rockefeller, Mara Hoffman, Kenneth Cole, Clare Press: Founder of Wardrobe Crisis, Oskar Metsavaht: Founder of Osklen, Nadja Swarovski, Burak Cakmak: Dean of Fashion at Parsons School of Design, Giulio Bonazzi: Founder of Econyl, Carry Somers: The Bella Twins, Founder of Fashion Revolution, Eva Kruse: Founder of the Global Fashion Agenda (Copenhagen Fashion Summit) and Miroslava Duma: Founder of FTL.

“We believe that the fashion industry (all over the world) is in need of positive messaging at this time” says Jordana Guimaraes at Fashinnovation. “Now more than ever, by uniting the leaders in the industry to inspire via various topics, will give the lifeline & hope in which start-ups, scale-ups, fashion designers, entrepreneurs need to survive and the established to thrive!”

Institutional partners include Parsons School of Design, LIM College, Swedish Fashion Council and Paraiso Miami SwimWeek.

The summit will promote the concept of solidarity, respect, innovation, and collaboration to address the Covid 19 impact as well as showcase solutions the fashion, beauty & lifestyle industries have adopted to mitigate the impact of the pandemics, as well as examine the longer term support for the Sustainable Development Goals as well as what “The Future Of…” (fashion, design, etc.) looks like.

“We must all join forces and take action, in order to stand up against a common enemy,” says Marcelo Guimaraes at Fashinnovation, “though we are being forced to remain physically distant, we have never been closer to one another as we are today mentally & emotionally – these are the strengths that will aid in getting through this in unity and strength”.

For additional information visit www.fashinnovation.nyc.

