Miami Swim Week 2023: What’s Changing. (And What’s the Same.)

Now Read This. Because It’s Important.

Miami Swim Week is a hotly anticipated event and one of the largest events (if not the largest event globally) for the swim and resort wear industry. But what is Miami Swim Week, and how does that impact how the schedule in changing in 2023? Read on.

Miami Swim Week sprang up around 2002 when producers such as Paraiso (then called “Funkshion”) decided to hold swimwear runway shows to coincide with Miami’s fabled swimwear trade show, SwimShow.

Since then the market has undergone several shifts, including in 2022, when company DC Swim Week decided to trademark “Miami Swim Week” for itself. An ensuing legal battle has ensued, with Paraiso attempting to nullify DC Swim Week’s mark based on Paraiso’s earlier mark, “Miami Swim Fashion Week.”

This year, Paraiso is now moving their shows away from the dates in July to June 8-11.

Anchored by SwimShow and Cabana at the Miami Beach Convention Center, along with other trade shows such La Plage Miami and Destination Miami, the other runways are still scheduled for July, in a week that brings buyers, media, and influencers as well as brands, giving all of them the opportunity to mix, mingle and engage in business missed with a bit of pleasure.

the other runways are still scheduled for July

We reached out to some industry insiders to learn more about their thoughts on this year’s Swim Week.

Judy Stein, Executive Director of SwimShow, said, “We are so excited to have SwimShow present the new collections of some of the world’s best swim, beach and resort brands, July 8-10, 2023. We’ve held SwimShow at the Miami Beach Convention Center for the last 18 years during July, anchoring the buying season for the largest group of global swimwear buyers that all flock to Miami, each year.

“Last year, for our 40th anniversary of the trade show, we had an incredible turnout for the return of in-person connections of buyers and brands who were so excited to see the trade industry come together, again. While some brands are going direct-to-consumer, others still rely heavily on wholesale distribution. We work with those brands who still need to show their collections in person and write their orders in order to go into production.”

Michael Williams, Director of Retail Sandals Resorts International based in the Caribbean, said, “We don’t attend many trade shows but our annual pilgrimage to SwimShow is an absolute MUST on our buying calendar. We love the relaxed vibe of meeting with our existing vendors there, while being introduced to new brands in a fun, pressure-free environment.”

See the developing Miami Swim Week schedule for the latest updates.

##

Learn More

Miami Swim Week producers

With love,

FWO