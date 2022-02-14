Jason Wu FW22

Inspired by graphic, hand drawn fashion illustrations from the 1950’s, the Fall 2022

collection is an homage to American couture craftsmanship.

The collection expresses the linear, poetic quality of these images through elegant, sculptural silhouettes and dramatic volume.



Photos : Dan Lecca

Glamour seemingly from another era is given a decidedly modern twist through the exploration of innovative techniques fit for today’s digital world. Bold warp prints and ottoman taffeta are given a waterproof treatment while organza bead embroidery is intricately scattered across a washed memory viscose cotton. Lingerie inspired details at the core of the house’s DNA, are highlighted by pleated flocked velvet tulle, lace embroidery and exaggerated bandeau. A sober color palette of black and white seen through multiple iterations of subtly shimmering tweed, is infused with pops of vibrant color.

Fall 2022 represents a deeply personal collection, dedicated to Jason’s late cat Jinxy, it is filled with raw emotion that celebrates beauty and an appreciation for life.

