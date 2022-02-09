International Digital Fashion Week Unveils the IDFW Showroom

International Digital Fashion Week (IDFW) continues to successfully advance the future of fashion. Showcasing the world’s best fashion designers, IDFW has had over 150 million media impressions. Furthering its success, IDFW is proud to announce the IDFW Showroom.

This digital platform showcases the top emerging brands who participated in IDFW. The IDFW Showroom is a business to business platform where buyers from around the world can purchase collections wholesale from specially selected IDFW designers.

International Digital Fashion Week

Buyers can watch each designer’s short fashion films to witness the exceptional energy of the collections. Purchasing on the IDFW Showroom is effortless; all buyers need to do is place the styles they want to purchase in their cart. This convenient and fashion forward platform is the future of wholesale fashion. In addition to offering selected styles online, IDFW Showroom also offers the option for buyers to set up private appointments with Showroom Director Susanne Taussig. In these appointments, Susanne will assist buyers in curating the perfect selection for their boutiques. As an experienced professional who has worked for the top luxury designer brands in the world (including Hermes, PRADA, Ralph Lauren, Michael Kors, and more), Susanne is a most reliable resource for buyers to work with. The IDFW Showroom represents the Luxury, Bridge, Mass, and Accessory markets. The Showroom proudly represents Nizie, Dr. Zwack, ZOOONEK, Ecoolska, Olga Skazkina, Kat and Clarese, and Through Jimmy’s Eyes (TJE). These designers have been featured in prestigious magazines including Vogue, Harpers Bazaar, Vanity Fair, and many more. Buyers are sure to love the brands on IDFW Showroom just as much as the press has. To make an appointment for wholesale inquiries, please contact the showroom at https://www.theidfw.com/.

About International Digital Fashion Week

International Digital Fashion Week showcases fashion designers from all around the globe. It is broadcasted on the FNL Network, which is the first and only TV network to create a digitally broadcasted global fashion week. IDFW is the most watched fashion week to date and is accessible everywhere across the world only on the FNL Network, which can be found on Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV, LG TV, Samsung TV, Huawei AppGallery, Android App Store, iPhone, iPad and macOS. Just click on this link to install now https://fnlnetwork.com/channel-finder/ FNL Network is also available for streaming online at https://watch.fnlnetwork.com/.

About FNL Network

FNL Network is the #1 global fashion lifestyle channel for all things on the cutting edge of fashion and entertainment. Fashion News Lifestyle Network, founded in 2016, showcases a diverse range of entertainment to millions of viewers around the world. The network blends a seamless combination of fashion, film, travel, beauty, health, and reality TV to create an incomparable viewer experience. The founder and CEO, Rocco Leo Gaglioti created this diverse platform in order to show users a new perspective on the world of fashion. www.FNLNetwork.com

