House of iKons Fashion Week London February 2021 – ‘Uniting the World of Creativity’

House of iKons Fashion Week London live shows have pulled in over 1,000 people per day in attendance, with private clients, buyers, department stores and boutiques, also in attendance high net worth guests.

Their designers have platformed world wide, and working with celebrities such as Jlo, Katy Perry, Michelle Obama, Beyoncé and many more which can be seen on their social media and various press. Designers have also been selected from the shows to be wardrobe design for feature films.

The CEO stated, ‘Pushing diversity in every way from ethnic backgrounds, size, shape, height and age. We will continue each season highlighting beauty and creativity not just in design and music but for ALL regardless of colour, ethnicity, size, shape and sexual orientation; as everyone has the right to feel and look good, feel confident about who they are in the HERE & NOW!! Everyone has that right and we will continue to push boundaries and stereotypes. We are still a small drop in this BIG OCEAN… But we will continue to create a storm and bring beauty and creativity to who ever you are, where ever you are, from around the world.

House of iKons is an official Associate to the International Art Fashion Council, and House of iKons is now on Wiki Video as one of the Top SIX Brands World Wide changing the face of fashion with its innovative diversity and range of creatives globally.

As a result House of iKons are now one of the top 6 brands Innovative Voices in The Fashion World on Wiki Vid. Which is what House of iKons has stood for. Highlighting beauty, creativity from around the world pushing the boundaries that fashion, art and creativity is for everyone regardless of colour, ethnic origin, religious beliefs, size, age and sexual orientation. We will continue to showcase our iKons and shake the pillars of the fashion industry. These are the innovative voices of fashion’

Due to Covid19 pandemic various industries around the world have had to change their businesses to online and digital platforms. Fashion is no different. Many of the fashion weeks around the world were affected as ‘Live’ shows with the buzz of the audience, buyers and press could not be in attendance.

The CEO, Savita Kaye, created in September 2020 digital diaries of their designers ‘An Intimate Insight into the World of Our iKons’. She wanted to focus on the creative process and the ‘labour of love’ behind the scenes, and how these amazing designers go through that process. To take the audience into their creative world. Making this personal with the audience.

Savita stated, ‘All industries are going through major changes, restructures. Consumers may not have the high disposable incomes that they are used too to purchase high end designer brands (as the big brands are feeling the pinch too!) But one thing I do know, people around the world still want to look good in what they wear. I have stated this time and time again, that fashion plays a big part in our mental health. If we look good, we feel good. Our confidence increases and there is a positive impact in our personal and professional lives. I truly believe that the silver lining from this pandemic that the emerging creatives will do well. As consumers will still want to buy beautiful fashionable pieces, which are sustainable, unique and affordable. Its time for our iKons to be noticed and start taking over the market. They will be come profitable and established businesses’.

For February 2021 a high end fashion film will be created by the iKons Team, “Uniting the World of Creativity”. This will be aired on a number of social media platforms as well isn Amazon Prime, ROKU and AppleTV via their media partner ‘Rising Fashion”. This film will focus on the unique construction of designers from around the world ranging from mens and women’s wear to children and pre teens.

Pre production is already in place for the live shows later this year and 2022.

The Fashion Film is sponsored by; Girl Meets Brush, The Fashion Life Tour, Zarya Azadi.

Some of the Designers featured: Sigrun Joan’s Bridal Couture Simi Sandhu Be Unique Be You Model’s Wardrobe N8 by Nathan Vandevelde Yade Couture Korn Taylor G.Seven Feat Yildizstoffe Inci Hakbilen Ethinicroyals Post Code Fashion Eye on Fashion Atelier by Khosh Bahar Yasin Studios Dis is Me Couture a la Mode Love Collection by Emily & Anna Jugger Onate for Jill & Jug Dallas

