London Fashion Week

Couture Designer Wajahat Mirza of W M Couture, Chicago, working in association with hiTechMODA Productions, NYC, brings select designers to London Fashion Week. These designers will showcase their collections at the top-class venue, The Royal Horseguards Hotel, an iconic London landmark.

Based in one of the ‘Big Four’ global fashion capitals, the Fashion London seasonal runway shows are among the most sought-after opportunities for designers to present their collections during the busy London Fashion Week season.

On September 16, 2022, both British and International designers will showcase on a premium runway with a fully-inclusive format creating the perfect vector for a designer to re-launch following the uncertainty and global devastation caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The fashion show will have high-end London and Los Angeles-based fashion industry public relations agencies and hand-picked headline social media influencers to ensure extensive coverage of the designers and the event.

Fashion with a Purpose. Fashion London is proud to be supporting ethical fashion through the designer selection process and actively supports The Top Model Foundation charity for sick children and children in need, an independent non-profit charity dedicated to improving and changing the lives of children and young people in the U.K.

Wajahat Mirza is a London-based designer living in Chicago who graduated with B.A. Honors from Northumbria University London and further earned a degree in Bespoke Tailoring with a specialization in Women’s Couture from London College of Fashion. Wajahat started his career in 2001 with a fashion show for MTV. Since then, he has participated and showcased in various fashion weeks, including London Fashion Week, Paris Fashion Week, New York Fashion Week, and other shows worldwide, and is considered a leader in the industry.

hiTechMODA Productions is an award-winning independent New York Fashion Week platform. Producer, PS Privette, had been involved in the fashion show industry for ten years before launching hiTechMODA in 2018. Since then, hiTechMODA has held critically acclaimed fashion events in some of the most iconic New York City venues and launched an entirely new fashion show experience in Orlando, Florida. London Fashion Week will be the 18th production for hiTechMODA since its launch.

The Royal Horseguards Hotel, the select venue for Fashion London, is a Victorian masterpiece. Conveniently located in the heart of the London Fashion Week district, this impressive historic building presides over the River Thames at the Embankment and sits adjacent to Trafalgar Square on the famous Whitehall. It features floor-to-ceiling windows, glistening chandeliers, and sweeping staircases to provide top-class contemporary comfort. There is no better place in London for designers to showcase their latest collections.

##

Learn More

hitechmoda.com

With love,

FWO