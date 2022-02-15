A Packed House In Downtown Brooklyn, Debuting Three Exciting International Labels: FromWhere, Sanjukta’s Studio, And Nolo Mx

Global Fashion Collective was launched in 2017 to further propel the global exposure of its most promising designers.

The collective produces shows in the major fashion capitals with the intent of accelerating the designers global development, increasing their international media visibility, and opening up new markets.



Global Fashion Collective

The Fall/Winter 2022 GFC showcase featured unique designers from Mexico, India, and Korea where the designers showed their individualism in their collection. Global Fashion Collective is proud to announce the success of our following international designers; NOLO MX, Sanjukta’s Studio, and FromWhere.

Fromwhere showcased their recent collection, Coexistence and Confrontation, tapping into the recent hardships felt throughout the world at this time and bringing back freedom and comfortability into our lives. This collection features contemporary pieces that are based on classics. The color palette displayed earthy tones such as pale greens, blues, and browns. The timeless and delicate collection was perfectly matched with accessories such as purses, hats, belt bags, and leather boots. The contrast in details, materials, and silhouettes received praise from the audience as the elegant pieces made their way down the runway.

Sanjukta’s Studio introduced the audience to the new collection Alphool. The collection was inspired by delicacy. The intricate details and textures added to every outfit took the audience by surprise. Sanjukta wanted this collection to “enhance femininity and elegance” which the whole crowd felt on Saturday night. Pieces included tulle, embellishments, cascading trains, and intricate patterns. The modest and exquisite collection featured beautiful blues, puffy sleeves, and floral shapes.

NOLO MX captivated the audience with their latest collection, KIDDOS VOL. 2. This iconic and fun design stunned the runway on Saturday night. Designer Luis Corrales’ objective was to immerse the audience in their childhood again, bringing back colors, shapes, and styles from the early 2000’s. This powerful collection is going to take the children and their parents by surprise this season. Streetwear style being showcased with bright colors such as pinks, greens, blues, and reds drew in attention from the audience.

