New York Fashion Week takes place this week, bringing together designers and industry leaders to see the latest from the fashion industry. And in the days leading up to this iconic event, another group of fashion innovators is gathering at Digital Fashion Week NY.

The fashion industry is not exempt from the challenges created by the pandemic, including supply chain issues, production challenges and lack of physical showrooms at times.

VNTANA x JOOR

However, a silver lining is that out of these challenges, new technologies rise to the top and solve these problems – 3D and AR is becoming a key player in the industry for B2B and B2C sales as a result. And VNTANA is leading the charge.

A leader in 3D eCommerce technology, VNTANA’s patented optimization algorithms allow brands such as Deckers Brands, Hugo Boss and Diesel to use their existing 3D designs to create high-fidelity, fast-loading 3D assets that are automatically optimized for use across web, social media, advertising, game-engines and the metaverse.

In short: brands can share and embed 3D and AR assets for sales and marketing use across the web with VNTANA, just like it is easy to share and embed videos with YouTube and Vimeo.

VNTANA recently partnered with JOOR, the world’s leading wholesale management platform, to enable the first 3D and AR B2B sales platform, which improves the user experience and increases wholesale sales. The partnership is founded on an integration of VNTANA’s 3D and AR technology into the JOOR platform, allowing JOOR customers and their retail partners to view rich visual assets in 3D and AR.

This new integration allows brands to upload their existing 3D designs from programs like Browzwear, Clo, Keyshot, Modo and others and instantly see them on the JOOR platform in 3D and AR. There is no additional work needed as VNTANA’s patented algorithms automatically optimize and convert files to meet web and mobile standards, which previously would have taken days of manual work by 3D artists. This new partnership comes as brands and fashion industry leaders are rapidly realizing the benefits of 3D and AR eCommerce, including improved user experience and increased sales. Furthermore, the industry has recognized the additional benefit of 3D rendering in reducing sample production—both a financial gain by driving lower costs as well as an environmental sustainability benefit by reducing excess production.

While the intersection of 3D technology and eCommerce is evolving quickly, upgrading a brand experience to 3D can often be time-consuming and expensive. VNTANA makes 3D eCommerce fast and easy at the point of purchase, which has proven to double conversion rates and increase cart size by 60% on average. VNTANA’s headless architecture and robust API allow technology partners to quickly add 3D capabilities on the back-end of their existing offerings, enabling platforms like JOOR, PTC, and others to quickly deploy 3D offerings to their customers with limited development time and expense. VNTANA also works directly with brands to upgrade their eCommerce experiences to include 3D quickly.

“3D and AR eCommerce is the future for retail and we’re passionate about making these performance-boosting assets accessible to every brand,” notes Ashley Crowder, co-founder and CEO of VNTANA. “Partnering with JOOR is a fantastic way to improve the wholesale experience for the industry as we deepen the brand and retailer relationship while driving increases in sales and sustainability. We look forward to working with JOOR on the next iteration of eCommerce in the metaverse.”

JOOR, which provides a SaaS-based platform that allows brands and their retail partners to connect for wholesale discovery, planning, and sales, used VNTANA’s API to quickly add 3D and AR capabilities to their platform. The JOOR platform makes calls to the VNTANA 3D cloud and instantly displays the 3D and AR versions of each asset alongside the existing 2D imagery that is available on product detail pages, today. Everything is automatically matched by style ID, so brands do not have any extra work to take advantage of this new functionality.

“JOOR is the world’s leading wholesale management platform, modernizing and streamlining the B2B buying and selling process for our rich ecosystem of brands and retailers,” explained Kristin Savilia, CEO, JOOR. “We are dedicated to innovation and recognize the critical role 3D and AR will play in the future of wholesale. As such, we are proud to partner with VNTANA to bring this cutting-edge technology to our platform.”

Retailers are increasingly seeing the benefits of offering 3D and AR eCommerce and 97% of brands on the Forbes Most Valuable Brands list have used or are currently using AR. As more companies seek to add these capabilities to their eCommerce experience, VNTANA equips these retailers with the technology they need to make it a seamless experience. Visit www.VNTANA.com to learn more.

