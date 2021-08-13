Diamond Teeth Increasing In Popularity With Custom Gold Grillz Leading The Industry

The trend of diamond Grillz tends to increase every passing day. Diamond Grillz has grown to become a great necessity in modern-day hip-hop jewelry. This has come to stay as it is a top fashion trend amongst musicians and fashion lovers in contemporary music, movies, and even the fashion world. This is a perfect way to draw attention to yourself when the need arises.

By adding a couple of bling and shine to your teeth, you will certainly get noticed when you talk or flash your billion-dollar smile. Many artists have embraced this fashion accessory and have decided to rock it to the fullest after figuring out the charm and sass you can exude with it. An excellent way of displaying splendor, the accessory has been spotted on celebrities like Nelly, Paul Wall, Rihanna, Lil Wayne, and even the queen Beyonce. A couple of huge influencers such as Johnny Dang have also embraced this accessory. With the number of artists and fashionistas using this, now is the perfect time to grab yourself a set before the price becomes outrageous and unaffordable so that you can join the trend. This article answers every question you need answers to as regards grill.

Why Should I Buy Grills?

A lot of people ask this particular question whenever the issue of owning a set of Grillz pops. There are several reasons as to why to own at least a pair, but a couple of them include:

Creating An Impression

Having a Diamond grill on is one of the best ways to create an impression in a crowd for yourself. In a situation where you have a Diamond grill on, you are certainly going to stand out, and everyone present who encountered you is likely going to remember you for your keen sense of fashion and flair. You will certainly be the talk of the event because you have “ice on your teeth.” Silver Grillz and Custom Gold Grillz look incredibly stunning and are an excellent way to complement every outfit you could imagine. However, exceptional occasions call for you to step up the bling game to another level and do something unique and different. When you find yourself in a situation where such special occasions come up, and you intend to look absolutely stunning and dazzle the entire crowd present, it is in your best interest to make your teeth actually sparkle. You should opt for Grillz from a reliable company with a range of excellent diamond Grillz that will undoubtedly create the impression you desire. No one will forget what your Grillz game is like anytime soon when they see you wearing them on your special occasion.

It Is An Investment

The price of diamonds, gold, and silver is always on an incline, and it rarely ever declines. By owning a set of diamond Grillz, you are investing, and you will certainly make money when you eventually decide to sell them because these gems will always have a good resale value. This allows you to use your Grillz, make statements, and eventually resell them when unforeseen monetary needs arise.

It Can Boost Your Confidence

Owning a set of Diamond Grillz can drastically boost your confidence by taking it from zero to a hundred in no time. If you are plagued with dental problems like discoloration, cavities, or you simply do not like how your dentition is. By owning a set of diamond Grillz, you are more likely to boost your confidence as it covers all you consider imperfections, and at the same time, everyone is going to be wowed by the fact you have diamonds in your mouth. However, it is essential to note that these products are strictly for cosmetic, fashion, and entertainment purposes and should be used only for that. Under no circumstance should it be used to replace your natural teeth or used to refill broken teeth.

How Can I Find Good Grills?

It is undeniable how lovely, and insanely attractive these diamond Grillz are. But, unfortunately, it is also common knowledge that diamonds and silver are costly. However, suppose you want a good grill with high quality and a fantastic design with a similar look and feel to the Grillz that all the celebrities you idolize are wearing without the bank-breaking hefty price attached to it. In that case, your best bet is Custom Gold Grills. This is indeed the right place to purchase both original and imitations of diamond Grillz. They have a wide range of iced girls made with crystals and cubic zirconia in different patterns and designs. The aim is to keep the price affordable for people looking to create fashion statements with lean budgets. The different styles range from two or three rows with crystals to a fully iced grill with cubic zirconia. The Grillz made with crystals is a great and reliable option for individuals who only intend to use their iced grill a few times. In contrast, the cubic zirconia Grillz, on the other hand, is a perfect option for those who intend to wear the Grillz often.

Custom Gold Grillz uses the best materials to create both original and imitations of diamond Grillz. With the health and safety of the consumer as a priority, they adopted the use of cubic zirconia. A zirconia crystal is a cubic crystalline form of zirconium dioxide. A major advantage of Zirconia’s biocompatibility is its exceptional safety and suitability for clinical use inside the mouth. Therefore, the crowns and bridges made and prepared from Zirconia are incredibly safe. Cubic zirconia is a charming and beautiful piece of jewelry. It shines in all colors of the rainbow and has a very alluring brilliance. It is, in fact, a lot more colorful than a natural diamond is. However, in a situation where harmful materials or metals are used, its acids can be a leading cause of tooth decay and can even go as far as harming the gum’s tissues. The bacteria in it could also be a pivotal contributor to bad breath. There also is a very significant potential for Grillz made from substandard materials to irritate the oral tissues surrounding your mouth and eventually wear out the tooth enamel, which may eventually lead to the need for a tooth extraction. Therefore, it is vital to opt for Grillz made by reliable brands to prevent such problems because they use the best materials. In a couple of instances, natural diamonds could also be added while making them in different proportions. These include:

SI

This stands for “Slightly Included.” In this category, the diamonds have noticeable inclusions that are pretty easy to detect and could be traced without so much stress by a trained grader. This can be seen when viewed under 10x magnification. The SI category is divided into two grades; the SI1 denotes a higher and better clarity as against the SI2 grade. However, they may not be visible to the naked eye.

VS

This means that the jewelry has small inclusions of diamonds that are pretty difficult to identify even with 10x magnification. These diamonds are also almost impossible to see without any magnification, such as a loupe or a microscope.

VVS

Technically speaking, VVS stands for very, very slightly included. This simply means that a VVS diamond only has a tiny number of microscopic inclusions that are difficult to see and observe even under 10x magnification. These diamonds are usually set in silver or gold. They come either as solid gold Grillz or solid sterling silver Grillz. They all feature a variety of classic styles, such as plain Grillz and diamond Grillz. It is also important to note that with Custom Gold Grillz, in a situation where none of the already existing styles are to your liking, or if you feel it does not suit your style, you can also have a grill custom made to your specifications. When this is set in silver, it is usually very attractive and tends to be long-lasting. They have a stunning metallic bright white look and possess a lustrous aura. When made into sterling silver diamond jewelry, it ends up looking so lovely and breathtaking and can be perfectly rocked irrespective of your gender. This fascinating accessory has crept into the wish list of all jewelry lovers and collectors. When in gold, it comes as a beauty to behold. It is usually sparkly, and it screams class. No one can ignore the color as it is effortless to notice. Irrespective of your choice in color, a Diamond Grill will undoubtedly suit you as it was made for all face types, races, and complexions.

Do All Diamonds Grills Come In The Same Settings?

The brand Custom Gold Grillz took the saying, “variety is the spice of life,” a little too seriously. Having a wide range of options you can choose from amongst the premade, you can opt for a pretty classic solid 6 and 8 tooth caps, iced Grillz, gold teeth fangs, and single or double tooth Grillz that will keep you shining during any occasion. In addition, there are various settings that you can pick from that will satisfy your longing for iced, gold, or silver teeth. They include:



Honeycomb Setting

If you want a flooded diamond grill with lots of diamonds, the HoneyComb set is highly recommended. A honeycomb setting uses tiny diamonds placed in tiny holes in the caps, making the setting appear exactly like a honeycomb, but with diamonds representing the holes. With plain vision, no setting metal is visible. The only thing you get to see is the multitude of diamonds sparkling, glistening, and changing colors in the light. The HoneyComb setting is a little more fragile and delicate than other settings because of the number of diamonds it takes to complete the designs. Nevertheless, this style of diamond Grillz is at the top of the list right now as being picked by people who really wanna shine. Many celebrities, such as Quavo, have conquered this particular setting.

Flower Setting

Just as the name implies, this comes in a flowery pattern or a real flower. This is unique and very fashionable. It is also not so common amongst people who opt for Grillz. A few celebrities like Asap Rocky have this type of Grillz. This is perfect and can have petals of your favorite flowers in them.

Straight Setting

Just as the name implies, this comes in a straight file and could come as a strip. However, it is famous for its elegance and simplicity. Celebrities like Miley Cyrus, Rihanna, and Beyonce, among a host of others, have rocked this particular setting.

How Do I Care For My Grills

For your Grillz to last long and be clean, you have to care for them properly. This means that it should be cleaned every day it is used. To clean your Grillz correctly, you need to use dishwashing soap. Then, you leave the teeth in the soap solution for around 5 to 10 minutes. You then proceed to remove them afterward and then brush them with a toothbrush. Next, you have to properly rinse it under warm water to avoid having soap in your mouth and carefully pat them dry. Doing this every day after taking them out guarantees that they will last longer, and the metal won’t fade away.

Are Grills Outrageously Expensive?

When you glance at a grill for the first time, you are more likely to imagine that it will cost a fortune. That could be the case; however, not every pair of Grillz is expensive. The type of metal you select for your Grillz will affect the cost. If you opt for silver, gold, or platinum, the price depends on your preferred metal. If you want something cheap, your best bet is the silver Grillz. If you decide to have the gold teeth, you can choose the karats to cheaper. The smaller karat you choose, the more affordable it will be.

Grills are unique and very fashionable irrespective of your age or social status. The idea of flashing your golden teeth while walking on the street or at an event sounds incredible and will undoubtedly make you stand out and look exceptional wherever you go. So it’s high time you invest in a diamond grill, not just for the fashion benefit but also for an asset that will stand the test of time.

##