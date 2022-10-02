Christina Milian Steps Up and Out in Fall and Holiday Collections from ZCRAVE

In Season Three of the Popular Starz Series, “Step Up”

Thristina Milian steps out in ZCRAVE fashions in the third season of the Starz series, “Step Up”, premiering October 16. The Top 40 singer – turned – actress wears multiple pieces from ZCRAVE’s fall and holiday collections, including the Faux Fur Genuine Leather coat and the Tasseled Satin blazer and pants, available now at ZCrave.com.

“It’s exciting to see Christina supporting the brand,” says ZCRAVE founder Hila Shtork Zigdon. “She has been a regular customer for several years but we were pleasantly surprised when the Step Up production team asked us to dress her and the other actresses for the series.”

Milian wears the Faux Fur Genuine Leather coat in tan, available for $1390 in multiple colors; the smart and chic looking Naoma blazer and flared pants set that retails for $349, also available in multiple colors; and the Tasseled Satin blazer and pants set in pink that retails for $299.

Other hot items from ZCRAVE this fall and holiday include the Picasso-inspired F3TISH streamlined fit double breasted blazer with peak lapels and matching crepe pants set that retails for $249; the colorfully patterned Hermes-silk scarf inspired Nolita mini length skirt and matching pink blouse that retails for $149; and for fancier evenings out, the So Liberty cocktail dress made of black and white feathers and floor-length tassels. It retails for only $283.

“Pearls will be huge this season,” predicts Shtork Zigdon. ZCRAVE’s Pearl Shawl is currently on sale for $249. For an even more dramatic look, consider the Simulated Pearl Body Chain, available for $299 on the site. Hila Shtork Zigdon launched ZCRAVE in 2017 as a website selling high-class design items at affordable prices. In 2020, she opened her first brick-and-mortar ZCRAVE on Madison Avenue in New York. In 2021, she moved the store to a larger ZCRAVE shop in Manhattan’s trendy SoHo neighborhood where it targets the younger, high-end streetwear set that shop in nearby retailers Alexander Wang and Pharrell Williams’ Billionaire Boys Club, Nike Lab & More

Photos: ZCRAVE Soho

“I spend my days and nights scouting out the very latest in trendy couture,” Shtork Zigdon explains. “Then I negotiate with manufacturers so that I can offer the pieces to my customers at down-to-earth prices.”

She says she is drawn to items with light, clean lines that exude attitude and an urban edge while also remaining feminine and sophisticated. “I like pieces that go beyond established patterns, that are deliciously uncommon, unexpected and guaranteed to shake up any wardrobe,” she continues. “Because at the end of the day, looking one’s very best is not a luxury, it’s a necessity. We can’t afford not to.”

Hila Shtork Zigdon was born and raised in Tel Aviv, Israel. She got her start in apparel working with athletic brands Nike, Puma and Umbro, however, she insists that she is not a fashionista. “I have never liked fashion!” she reveals. “I love design and I enjoy curating looks by pairing garments in ways that tell stories.”

