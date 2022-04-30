BòCàPhê to Expand to Chelsea

Soho’s beloved French-inspired Vietnamese restaurant to open a second location this spring

Owners Raphael Louzon and Jeremie Mouyal are excited to announce the opening of the second location of BòCàPhê at 104 8th Avenue, in the heart of Chelsea and across from Google Headquarters.

The original Lafayette Street location has been serving its brand of French-infused Vietnamese classics to loyal customers since 2015. BòCàPhê’s unique blend of classic flavors and techniques, with health in mind, has proven to be a winning combination that is sure to win over its new neighborhood.



BòCàPhê

BòCàPhê Executive Chef Raphael Louzon grew up in the restaurant business, in Paris his family has owned restaurants for over forty years including Le Paradis du Fruit, Miss Ko, Caphe Hanoi, and Marianne. His family’s expansion into Vietnamese concepts inspired him to study under Vietnamese Chef Hando Youssouf at La Petit Hanoi in Paris to learn traditional techniques.

Raphael’s dream was always to open a restaurant in New York City and, once his training was complete, he headed back to do so. Linking up with his long-time friend from Paris, Jeremie Mouyal, a recent law school graduate who was in the market for a new, exciting adventure in the hospitality space, the two began their partnership. Both felt that Soho was the ideal neighborhood for their unique brand of health-minded, French-influenced, Vietnamese food, they opened their first location.

“Over the past seven years we have been delighted to become a part of the Soho community, and we are excited to provide the same quality food and service to the residents of Chelsea. Now more than ever New Yorkers are looking for food to make them feel good and BòCàPhê is a neighborhood restaurant that feels like a home away from home,” says Chef Raphael Louzon.

The décor of the 60-set restaurant was inspired by the modern, futuristic, French designers the duo is so familiar with. BòCàPhê Chelsea will be open seven days a week starting March 14th and will have the same menu as the Soho location including breakfast all day. Offerings are a mix of traditional Vietnamese fare and more inventive, fusion-type dishes such as:

BoBun

Banh Mi

Noodle Pho Soup (with a zucchini noodle option)

Tumeric Tandoor Rice Bowls (with a cauliflower option)

A Vache Que Rit Spring Roll with Laughing Cow Cheese

Shiitake and Cheese Bao Bun, a croquette filled with goat cheese, shiitake mushroom, and homemade spicy daikon pickle sauce).

The cocktail program will include French Wine, Asian Beers, and a unique Cocktail Menu. Standouts include signature cocktails include Mr. Purple with gin, lemon, ginger, blueberry, purple yam, and sparkling water Matcha Mule and an original selection of flavored Mimosa’s including Charcoal, Watermelon, Lychee, and Orange.

In addition, BòCàPhê offers a robust selection of non-alcoholic beverages that have been designed to complement the menu such as Hydromiel teas, smoothies, health shots, fresh-pressed juices, Vietnamese coffee (Caphe Sueda), and a Blue Ginger Latte.

##

Learn More

@bocaphe

bocaphe.com

